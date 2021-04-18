Organizer of rowing regatta foresees more down the line

Seven high school rowing clubs sent their rowing shells flying Saturday as parents and friends lined the banks of the St. Joseph River to cheer them on.

It was the first G2 Rowing Association regatta and it won't be the last if John “Major” Hoham has anything to do with it.

Thirteen years ago, he took his lifelong rowing passion and founded the Glorious Gate – or G2 – Rowing Association in Fort Wayne.

About 25 local high school students row for the Concordia High School club this year. Their practices take place at Shoaff Park on the St. Joseph River where there's a boat ramp.

Hoham started off with rowing machines and then bought a used boat. The Indianapolis Rowing Center lent him the oars, he said.

“We use a lot of repurposed boats,” Hoham said. The team competes in single, two-man, four-man and eight-man races. Saturday, competitors included the G2 club; Perrysburg Rowing Club of Perrysburg, Ohio; Loyola Academy Rowing Association near Chicago; Indianapolis Rowing Center; Culver Military Academy; Wabash Valley Crew Rowing Club; and the Lake Leelanau Rowing Club of Leelanau, Michigan.

Fort Wayne rowers represented Concordia, Carroll, Homestead and South Side high schools. In the past, rowers also came from North Side, Canterbury and Bishop Dwenger high schools, Hoham said.

Beale Hughes, 17, a rower from Concordia, said he first learned about the rowing program at Concordia when he was a freshman and made it his sport.

“We knew rowing was an option,” his mother, Paula Hughes-Schuh, said.

Hughes had plenty of experience on the water from time spent with family on Lake Wawasee, they said.

“It was something new, and I wanted to stay in shape,” he said, adding that rowing was an “opportunity to have a fun high school sport.”

Some students take it to the collegiate level. Six students from the Fort Wayne program have gone on to row in college, Hoham said.

Hughes said he would likely check into it, but his real interest is industrial distribution.

Hoham said he tries to make rowing affordable. Registration costs about $300 a semester, and Hoham encourages donations, which can be made on the nonprofit organization's website at www.G2Rowing.org.

