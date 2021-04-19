1,041 virus cases reported in Indiana

Indiana added more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases Sunday – the fifth consecutive day of a four-digit increase.

The 1,041 new cases reported by the Indiana State Department of Health brought the statewide tally to 708,067.

Meanwhile, the number of deaths remained in the single digits – seven.

COVID-19 has killed 12,815 Hoosiers, the state agency said.

Allen County's fatalities remained at 667, but its number of cases increased by 81, to 39,308, the local health department said.

About 1.5 million people were fully vaccinated in Indiana as of Sunday, the state health department said.

As of today, a total of 3,728,001 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 2,160,842 first doses and 1,567,159 individuals who are fully vaccinated.

Appointments are still available at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Moderna vaccine and the mass vaccination site at the former Roosevelt High School in Gary, which is offering the Pfizer vaccination.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is offering vaccinations without an appointment today until 7 p.m. Individuals should enter through Gate 2 off 16th Street. Additional appointments are available later this month. Second doses will be scheduled at the time of the first dose and will be offered at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

FEMA is offering a clinic from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday in Kosciusko County at Center Lake Pavilion, 119 E. Canal St., in Warsaw.

The Indiana State Department of Health will host a mobile clinic 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday in Whitley County at First Church of God, 1200 Depoy Drive, Columbia City.

A full list of vaccination sites and registration for shots can be found at https://ourshot.in.gov.