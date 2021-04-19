Allen County schools getting $130 million

INDIANAPOLIS – About $1.8 billion in federal stimulus dollars is headed to Indiana schools, including about $130 million for Allen County schools.

The Indiana Department of Education on Monday released the estimated funds that public school districts across the state will receive as part of the third round of dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Fort Wayne Community Schools will get about $100.8 million; East Allen County Schools about $22.8 million; Southwest Allen County Schools about $3.3 million and Northwest Allen County Schools about $3.2 million

Planning allocations for Indiana's non-public schools, which together total an additional $78 million, will be released later this spring.

"Over the past year, this is the third round of federal funding allowing many Indiana schools access to unprecedented resources to sustainably invest in their future," said Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education. "While the needs may vary from one school to the next, it's critical that schools are strategically planning to maximize their return on investment, in turn achieving the greatest outcomes for students."

With this funding, schools can reimburse approved expenses incurred through September 2024 that address some of the greatest challenges schools continue to face as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Per federal requirements, schools must use at least 20% of these funds to support accelerated learning opportunities for students, as schools work to make up for lost instructional time due to COVID-19. These evidence-based interventions may include summer learning or enrichment, comprehensive afterschool programs or extended school years programs.

