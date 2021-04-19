Broadway fountain getting an upgrade

After 22 years, the fountain on Broadway Plaza is getting an upgrade.

Structurally, the fountain won't look much different, said Steve Shine, the Fort Wayne attorney who, with his law partner Tom Hardin, developed the plaza in front of the Shine & Hardin office.

But when a new computer program starts up and the lights go on, the fountain will become a dazzling attraction along a well-traveled Fort Wayne corridor, he said.

"I don't want to compare it to the Bellagio," Shine said today. But if you've been to Las Vegas and seen the colorful synchronized fountains, that's the kind of effect being sought, he said.

