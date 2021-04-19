Organ donor gives life to others

BLUFFTON – Owen Kirby lifted his shirt Sunday to show off the scar from his liver transplant minutes after meeting Gary and Deb Marbach at Ouabache State Park.

The Decatur couple were unfazed by the intimacy from the Gas City resident. They recently saw another, similar scar on a Minnesota man living with a new heart.

The scars – and the men who bared them – are proof their son, Nick Marbach, lives on despite his unexpected death in October 2019. A woman received the 39-year-old's right kidney.

“He's not here, but parts of him have allowed other people to live,” Gary Marbach said.

The tearful meeting at the state park – a beloved Marbach family recreation site about 45 minutes south of downtown Fort Wayne – happened during National Donate Life Month.

Donors like Nick Marbach are heroes because one donor has the potential to save eight lives and heal 75 more through tissue donations, said Mark Back of the Indiana Donor Network.

The need is great, with more than 100,000 people nationwide – including over 1,000 Hoosiers – awaiting a life-saving organ transplant, Back said.

However, he said, less than 1% of people are medically eligible to be an organ donor at the end of their lives.

Although the loss of their son will never leave Gary and Deb Marbach, the couple have grown their family by developing relationships with the people who received his organs, Gary Marbach said.

Their experience isn't true for every donor family, said Stephanie Guagliardo of the Indiana Donor Network, which facilitates communication and meetings between donor families and transplant recipients.

Like any relationship, various factors can affect the dynamic between donor families and recipients, including personal belief systems and the outcome of the transplant. Donor families also may suffer their loss again when the recipient inevitably dies, said Guagliardo, an after-care support coordinator.

The Marbach and Kirby families are a rare example considering more than half of the correspondence between donor families and transplant recipients goes unanswered, Guagliardo said.

The scene near the Trails End Shelter was even rarer. Nick Marbach was friends with Kirby's son-in-law, Carmon Sears.

The longtime friends even talked about Nick Marbach registering as an organ donor when he renewed his driver's license months before he died. Sears said Nick Marbach joked about whether any of his organs would be in acceptable condition.

“Little did he know, Owen would take him up on it,” Deb Marbach said.

Kirby said he spent more than two years on the transplant list, a wait that included three false hopes that a liver was ready for him.

Sears didn't go to his father-in-law's life-saving surgery because he was at Nick Marbach's funeral, he said.

Although communication between donor families and recipients begins anonymously, the Marbachs included details about their son – he loved Harley-Davidson motorcycles, was an iron worker and had three children – that helped Kirby's family make the stunning connection.

Sears, who doesn't know his friend's motivation to become a donor, described the situation as bittersweet.

The Marbachs seemed at peace knowing their heartache brought another family joy, particularly when Deb Marbach clarified a comment Kirby's daughter made about him being able to watch his granddaughters get married someday.

“You've got a future now, Owen,” Deb Marbach said.

Gary Marbach hopes sharing their experience will inspire others to become organ donors.

“They're tears,” he said after meeting Kirby, “but they're joyful tears.”

