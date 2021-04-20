Tuesday, April 20, 2021 3:40 pm
Germanfest organizers put off traditional event this year
LISA GREEN | The Journal Gazette
A Tuesday news release said organizers "are heartbroken that circumstances will not allow us to deliver the togetherness" of the traditional festival but they plan to keep "the spirit alive with a series of German experiences in 2021."
Those who love the tradition are invited to participate from Noon to 5 p.m. June 12 in a traditional German meal. Pre-orders will be accepted via the website, www.Germanfest.org, starting Monday. Individuals will pre-order but will not pay for the meals when they pick them up, a spokeswoman said by phone.
The Germanfest 2021 meal will include a special recipe bratwurst in a bun, traditional sauerkraut, German potato salad and apple kuchen (strudel).
"Everything, as always, is homemade so we can still give you the German love you have come to expect from us," a news release said.
Drive-thru locations will be the Fort Wayne Sport Club, 3102 Ardmore Ave., and the Student Life Center on the Ivy Tech Community College North Campus, 3701 Dean Drive.
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story