Germanfest organizers put off traditional event this year

A Tuesday news release said organizers "are heartbroken that circumstances will not allow us to deliver the togetherness" of the traditional festival but they plan to keep "the spirit alive with a series of German experiences in 2021."

Those who love the tradition are invited to participate from Noon to 5 p.m. June 12 in a traditional German meal. Pre-orders will be accepted via the website, www.Germanfest.org, starting Monday. Individuals will pre-order but will not pay for the meals when they pick them up, a spokeswoman said by phone.

The Germanfest 2021 meal will include a special recipe bratwurst in a bun, traditional sauerkraut, German potato salad and apple kuchen (strudel).

"Everything, as always, is homemade so we can still give you the German love you have come to expect from us," a news release said.

Drive-thru locations will be the Fort Wayne Sport Club, 3102 Ardmore Ave., and the Student Life Center on the Ivy Tech Community College North Campus, 3701 Dean Drive.