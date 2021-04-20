Local activist has tempered response to verdicts

A local civil rights activist had a tempered response Tuesday to the triple guilty verdicts in the trial of the former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd's death.

Rev. Bill McGill, pastor of Imani Baptist Temple, said the Floyd family still lost a relative who was dear to them and he is interested in police accountability going forward.

"I waited like everyone else with bated breath," McGill said in a telephone interview Tuesday night about the trial of Derek Chauvin.

But McGill noted what some proclaimed as an historic victory came at great expense and he wants to "see how they handle the next offense." He was referencing the criminal proceeding expected after 20-year-old Daunte Wright was killed this month after a traffic stop in a Minneapolis suburb. Former police officer Kim Potter has been charged in his death after saying she mistook her gun for a Taser when she shot Wright as he resisted arrest.

Floyd’s death last year at the hands of Chauvin immediately set off demonstrations in Minneapolis, which spread nationally and worldwide and included some rioting. The incident involving Floyd being held to the ground with Chauvin’s knee on his neck as he gasped for air was caught on video in late May that went viral.

Fort Wayne became a hotbed for demonstrations and racial injustice protests, too. Tension escalated after local and area law enforcement used tear gas in attempts to control and disperse crowds gathered downtown near the Courthouse Green and in the surrounding streets.

Dozens – including several from outside of Fort Wayne – were arrested on various charges. Windows at some downtown businesses were broken out.

McGill said he doesn’t want people to think the verdicts in the Chauvin case mean "it’s suddenly the end or the beginning.

"I think it’s the wait- and-see moment…We’ll see how much of this we replicate," McGill said. "I guess until no family ever has to grieve, I’ll still be saying I can’t breathe."

Local artist Theoplis Smith said the case shows "we have a long way to go as people of any creed or color," but he is hopeful.

"I hope this is a charge for all to make right choices, gain understanding, and above all, love. That's the only way we will make it as people," Smith said, adding there are still some flaws in the system that "unfortunately will not be fixed" in his life time.

"I have children, and they will have children," Smith said. "I just pray it looks promising for them."

Local NAACP President Larry Gist said he wasn’t surprised by the verdicts.

"Like they said, let your eyes be your judge and everyone saw what happened…the conclusion. I really didn’t think it would go any other way," Gist said. "If it went the other way, I think we would be in a civil war today."

Gist said police officers need to be held accountable. He was one of more than a dozen Fort Wayne area residents who served on the Commission on Police Reform and Racial Justice. The group was organized last summer after the protests and tasked by Mayor Tom Henry of making recommendations to improve policies locally. The commission recently submitted its report.

In general, Gist said people are still often targeted or responded to based on factors such as race, culture and religion.

"We’ve got a long way to go," he said. "There are other people who have been killed by the hands of police who have not even been charged."

Rev. Ann Epling served on the local police reform commission with Gist. But she admits being surprised – and emotional – with the guilty verdicts in Chauvin’s case.

"I was just saying to my husband tonight that I don’t ever recall a guilty verdict," Epling said.

Epling lived in St. Louis, Missouri in 2014 when Michael Brown, Jr., an 18-year-old Black man, was fatally shot by a white police officer in the suburb Ferguson. She knows how the communities were on edge because of concerns about racial injustice.

"I hate to think that we’re surprised by it when we should not be surprised," Epling said. "I feel that accountability happened today, and I feel that that’s a good thing.

"Was justice served? I guess so," Epling said. "But as I think about it more and more, justice would be if George Floyd still alive today."

