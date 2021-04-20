Secret's out: Amazon coming

Amazon made it official Monday – the online retailer is building a huge fulfillment center that will create almost 1,000 full-time jobs on Fort Wayne's northwest side.

Dubbed as Project Mastodon and shrouded in secrecy for weeks, the 634,000-square-foot fulfillment center is being built at 5510 Flaugh Road, near Washington Center Road and U.S. 30.

Amazon said the center is expected to open in 2022, and its jobs will pay at least $15 an hour and provide comprehensive benefits from employees' first day on the job.

Local officials have been talking about the project since early March but never formally identified Amazon, saying they were bound by a nondisclosure agreement.

Amazon said Monday the Fort Wayne facility will be its first fulfillment center in Indiana to use innovative and advanced robotics technology. Amazon employees will pick, pack and ship smaller customer items, such as books, electronics and consumer goods, the company said.

Amazon has fulfillment centers in Greenfield, Greenwood, Indianapolis, Jeffersonville, Plainfield and Whitestown.

Two large Amazon centers already exist locally, both near Fort Wayne International Airport. One is a delivery station at 8610 Avionics Drive that opened in June and has created hundreds of full- and part-time jobs, the company said. The other, a fulfillment center on 138 acres along Airport Expressway and Smith Road, came online recently and will create 1,000 jobs, Amazon said Monday.

“Amazon choosing Fort Wayne for the location of their new fulfillment center is a sign of continued progress and momentum in our city,” Mayor Tom Henry said in a statement. “We wouldn't be where we are today with this significant investment without a strong partnership with Amazon and leadership from the city of Fort Wayne's Community Development Division and the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission. I also appreciate and value the approvals the project received from the Fort Wayne Plan Commission and Fort Wayne City Council.”

“Offering livable wages through employment opportunities such as this one will position individuals and families in Fort Wayne to be successful,” he added.

The Fort Wayne City Council voted 7-2 last month to approve a $16 million tax break for Amazon, which remained unidentified to the public at that time. The tax break allows property taxes to be phased in over 10 years.

In addition to its $15-an-hour wages, Amazon said it will offer comprehensive benefits including full health insurance with options for prescription drug, dental and vision coverage.

The company said it also offers up to 20 weeks of maternal and parental paid leave and other benefits for new parents.

Training

In addition, Amazon has pledged to invest more than $700 million to provide advanced-skills training for 100,000 U.S. employees for in-demand jobs.

The programs will help Amazon employees access training to move into highly skilled roles across the company's corporate offices, tech hubs, fulfillment centers, retail stores and transportation network or pursue career paths outside of Amazon, the company said.

All associates will receive safety training and have access to continuing education opportunities through Amazon's programs such as Career Choice. In this program, the company said it will pre-pay up to 95% of tuition for courses related to in-demand fields, regardless of whether the skills are relevant to a career at Amazon.

Since the program's launch, more than 40,000 employees have pursued degrees in fields including game design and visual communications, nursing, IT programming and radiology, the company said.

Alicia Boler Davis, Amazon's vice president of global customer fulfillment, said Amazon has invested more than $11.9 billion in the state since 2010 through its local fulfillment center and cloud infrastructure, research facilities and wages to thousands of employees in the state.

“Indiana has been a source of exceptional talent for Amazon, and we're excited to continue our growth by adding additional job opportunities on top of the 20,000 current Amazon employees working across the Hoosier State,” she said.

Amazon sometimes uses code names for its projects, based on local symbols or sports mascots, while approvals are pursued confidentially. Mastodons are the mascot of Purdue University Fort Wayne, but the university is not involved in the project.

