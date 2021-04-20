Shine to bedazzle fountain on Broadway Plaza

After 22 years, the fountain on Broadway Plaza is getting an upgrade.

Structurally, the fountain won't look much different, said Steve Shine, the Fort Wayne attorney who, with his law partner Tom Hardin, developed the plaza in front of the Shine & Hardin office.

But when a new computer program starts up and the lights go on, the fountain will become a dazzling attraction along a well-traveled Fort Wayne corridor, he said.

“I don't want to compare it to the Bellagio,” Shine said Monday. But if you've been to Las Vegas and seen the colorful synchronized fountains, that's the kind of effect being sought, he added.

The $15,000 in renovations include five more jets and new pumps, control cabinets, a new center spire, spray ring and lighting. Work will begin this week and take about a month, Shine said.

The lighting will brighten the water that is pumped through the center spire and spray ring. A computer program will allow for a variety of “shows” that will provide a multitude of sequences to be staged and lit.

The improvements also will allow the fountain to display special effects complementing the plaza's giant Christmas tree and will be part of this year's “Christmas on Broadway,” the 17th annual tree-lighting event.

“If we want to turn it pink for Breast Cancer Awareness, we can do it, or green for St. Patrick's Day, we can do that,” Shine said of the fountain. “It will also be able to do different routines.”

The fountain can be controlled from the nearby office, but also through cellphone apps, he added. It will be working every day, he said.

Work is being done by students in East Allen County Schools' Career Center in conjunction with the Indiana-Kentucky chapter of Associated Builders and Contractors' Prep Academy and Mark Mongold, owner of Custom Control & Machine in Roanoke.

The law firm, which is paying for the project, is working to brighten the Broadway corridor, which spans seven neighborhoods and is a busy commuter route, Shine said.

“It's also one of the main routes between downtown and the airport, and when people see the fountain or the tree in winter, it's very aesthetically appealing, and it gives a good impression of Fort Wayne,” he said.

Shine added it wouldn't surprise him if the rejuvenated fountain becomes a drawing card for the plaza, which is also the site of indoor and outdoor dining at nearby Trubble Brewing.

The plaza already has been the scene of weddings, he said.

“We want the plaza to have multifunctionality throughout the year,” Shine said.

“We can make anything happen.”

