Some don't arrive for shot

Allen County now has 81,281 fully vaccinated residents, up from about 69,000 last week. But health officials are concerned because between 75 and 100 people a day aren't showing up for their appointments.

That's what Mindy Waldron, administrator for the Allen County Department of Health, told members of the department's executive board during a meeting Monday night.

Waldron said the wait time for receiving shots at the county's mass vaccination site at Memorial Coliseum has eased, even as the eligibility to get vaccinated has opened to people as young as 16.

“We anticipate the numbers (of Coliseum vaccinations) will begin to wane in the next several weeks,” she said, because pharmacies and some workplaces are starting to offer the shots.

The Coliseum site has open appointment slots in the next few weeks, Waldron said.

She urged people who secured an earlier vaccination slots elsewhere to call and cancel their Coliseum appointment so the slot can be filled by someone else.

When people cancel, “no vaccine is wasted because shots are not drawn up ahead of time,” Waldron said. People mostly are canceling first shots, not second doses, she said.

Parkview Health's vaccination site at the Mirro Center for Research and Innovation on Monday reported administering its 100,000th shot at 11:10 a.m. to Michael Reinbolt of New Haven. His wife of 37 years, Susan, received the 99,999th dose.

Both received their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. The couple said they are looking forward to spending more time with family now that they're fully vaccinated. Their second grandchild is expected to be born in June.

Waldron said the Coliseum site is scheduling vaccinations through the end of May, with the possibility the site could be closed in late June or July. Shots would then be delivered at the department's medical annex, 4813 New Haven Ave. in Fort Wayne.

It hasn't been determined whether the health department will be responsible for delivering booster shots, which has been suggested as a possibility for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, Waldron said.

The timetable for lowering the age eligibility to 12, as proposed by Pfizer, is also unknown, she said. The health department may deliver that shot through its SuperShot child immunization clinics, Waldron said.

Dr. Matthew Sutter, Allen County's health commissioner, told board members new cases of COVID-19 have been on the upswing in recent days.

But the cases are not increasing exponentially, and hospitalizations haven't dramatically increased, Sutter said.

Monday was the first time in five days that Indiana's new confirmed cases fell below 1,000. The state reported 770 new cases and three deaths, for a total of 708,779 cases and 12,818 confirmed deaths. An additional 408 people probably died from COVID-19 based on symptoms but without a positive test.

Allen County on Monday reported 70 new cases, for a total of 39,348 cases and 667 deaths.

