State budget would give $2 billion to schools

INDIANAPOLIS – Republicans unveiled a $37.4 billion budget deal Tuesday that gives K-12 schools nearly $2 billion in new education dollars – a likely record amount to be used to boost teacher pay statewide.

The final compromise – to be voted on Wednesday by both the House and Senate – also spends billions in one-time federal and state dollars. Some of those investments include broadband expansion, health grants, mental health programs, pension paydown, debt repayment, capital projects, grants for struggling businesses and a replenishment of the state unemployment trust fund.

"I think we are living in a rare time…and we are going to seize the day," Gov. Eric Holcomb said in a joint news conference with legislative leaders.

House Speaker Todd Huston said the budget makes strategic investments but doesn’t grow government. He also said it sets the stage for discussing possible tax cuts in the future.

"In Indiana we get things done for Hoosiers," Huston said.

State lawmakers got an unexpected fiscal forecast last week predicting $2 billion in additional ongoing state tax revenue. On top of that, the state is spending about $3 billion in federal stimulus funds.

The K-12 tuition support provided by state dollars will grow 4.6% the first year and 4.3% the second year – more than double inflation. In the last 10 budgets spanning 20 years the highest annual increase for K-12 was 3.6% in 2008 and 3.5% in 2002. Both years Democrats controlled the House.

In the last biennial budget, Republicans gave 2.5% each year.

The proposed budget also expands the state’s existing voucher program – increasing the individual grant for students and making families that earn higher incomes eligible – and creates a new Education Scholarship Account for special education students costing $10 million in fiscal year 2023.

The cost of the voucher changes wasn’t clear Tuesday night.

"I’m glad that the supermajority has committed more money to the school funding formula," said Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary. "I remain critical of the increases that were made to school choice programs, however. These programs educate less than 10% of our students, and simply should not be receiving such a large chunk of the money allocated to educational funding."

He said Senate Democrats have been "persistent advocates" for increased funding to public education and raises for teachers.

"We’re especially pleased that after such a difficult year, where schools and teachers took on even more work amid this pandemic, our teachers will finally see their wages increase," Melton said.

Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray said he believes much of the new education funding will make its way to teacher paychecks. He said it worked in 2019 and lawmakers are also adding language to direct it.

