Winter returns tonight

Mother Nature is set to give Fort Wayne the cold shoulder just as residents are warming up to spring.

A strong arctic cold front is expected to bring 2 to 4 inches of snow to the area between this evening and sunrise Wednesday, said Mark Steinwedel, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service of Northern Indiana.

The snow likely will accumulate on grassy surfaces, and it could affect bridges and overpasses, Steinwedel said.

He couldn't say whether the snow might snarl traffic or cause school delays because “plenty of uncertainty” Monday made potential road conditions a guessing game.

When roads are warm, Steinwedel said, snow usually has to fall “at a pretty good clip” to create slushy conditions.

Fort Wayne International Airport recorded a high of 65 degrees Monday.

A freeze warning is in effect for portions of northern Indiana, including Allen County and northwest Ohio, from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. Thursday.

Steinwedel recommends covering plants or moving them indoors, if possible, to protect them from the cold.

Outdoor water pipes should be wrapped, drained or allowed to drip slowly to prevent freezing and possible bursting. Similar precautions apply to in-ground sprinkler systems and above-ground pipes, according to the weather service.

The brief return of wintry weather this far into spring isn't unprecedented. The city got about 11/2 inches of snow about a year ago.

Steinwedel described it as a “fight of the seasons” that will be followed by a warm-up.

The forecast for the end of this week calls for highs in the upper 50s for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

