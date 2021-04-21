Adding 2 gates among airport's upgrades

Fort Wayne International Airport plans to invest about $46 million to add two gates, upgrade baggage-sorting equipment and make other upgrades.

A news release Tuesday said the airport's board of directors approved bids Monday night relating to the construction of the West Terminal Expansion expected to cost $37.6 million and a Checked Bag Inspection System expected to cost $8.4 million.

“I am very grateful for the vision and leadership from the Airport Authority Board Members in making this project come to fruition,” said a statement from Scott Hinderman, executive director of airports.

The airport has eight passenger gates; two will be added and three existing gates – 5-7 – will be renovated. Gate 8 will be relocated into the new construction.

“The terminal as it sits today was designed for turbo-prop size aircraft and the small Regional Jets. Over the years, the airlines that serve our market have increased the size of aircraft that come into FWA,” Katie Robinson, local airport marketing specialist, said through email.

The airport hopes to eventually renovate gates 1-4.

The terminal expansion and upgrades are being funded through $27 million in approved bonds, $9 million in federal and state grants and airport authority funds, Robinson said. The baggage system is being funded by the Transportation Security Administration.

“FWA has seen 10 consecutive years of passenger growth prior to the pandemic,” Robinson said. “With this growth, we need to incorporate additional gates as well as increase the lineal footage between the gates so parked aircraft can avoid wingtip conflicts with other parked aircraft.”

Passengers are required to have checked bags cleared by the TSA before they can be loaded on aircraft. The TSA has the equipment and staff to process bags behind each airline ticket counter, but the Checked Baggage Inspection System will help consolidate the process.

Airline staff will place checked bags on a conveyor belt, which will take the bag through a highly automated system. If a bag is identified as needing additional screening, the conveyor belt system automatically transfers it to a separate area, Robinson said.

The existing terminal building has 114,000 square feet. The terminal expansion will add 45,000 square feet and the renovations will improve 47,000 square feet of existing space with gates and the ticket counter areas.

The airport employs 80 people and does not immediately anticipate adding workers, but may in the future need to add staff for custodial or facility maintenance work, Robinson said.

Other recent expansion and upgrades at the airport have included parking lots and an expansion of the rental car return lot canopy.

lisagreen@jg.net