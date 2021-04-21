Bill clamping down on local health orders approved

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana House and Senate gave final approval Wednesday to a bill clamping down on local health orders during disaster emergencies.

Senate Bill 5 would give more power to elected legislative bodies rather than appointed health officials.

It passed the House 65-29 and the Senate 37-12.

"When there are implications that you can bankrupt multi-generational families and close down businesses and not have a check and balance in place," said Sen. Chris Garten, R-Scottsburg. "We’re simply saying that any appointed position in a democratic republic that has that much unparalleled power should get a second set of eyes to look at it."

The bill is effective upon passage instead of the usual July 1 date.

If a local health officer wants to implement restrictions that are more stringent than a state emergency order – or that are non-existent in a state order – he or she will have to get approval by a local board.

In most cases that will be the county commissioners since it is a county health department.

The issue has gained importance as Gov. Eric Holcomb has let statewide restrictions expire and some local counties are keeping mask mandates or business capacity restrictions. Holcomb expressed concerns about the bill but hasn’t said whether he will sign it into law, veto it or let it become law without his signature.

Some minor procedural changes were made to the bill’s final form, but the broad policy remained the same. For instance, one change dealt with what happens if a mayor vetoes a health order passed by the city council. This would only apply to health departments in cities, such as Gary and Fishers. This allows a mayoral veto to be overridden with two-thirds votes.

Rep. Rita Fleming, D-Jeffersonville, said the bill is slightly improved but still dangerous.

"I acknowledge that people have suffered. I know businesses have closed and people have lost jobs and that is tragic. But an emergency can be deadly, and we are letting legislative bodies stop an emergency order meant to protect you and your family," she said. "They may be virtuous people, but they are not epidemiologists."

The legislation also allows those impacted by a local or state emergency health order to appeal an enforcement action, such as a fine or a business closure, to the same legislative body. That body can stay the order or keep it in place while hearing the appeal.

Fleming compared this to a county engineer closing a bridge because it is dangerous and an industrial park on the other side appealing for it to remain open while the bridge is studied.

"The engineer is right and people die," she said.

Sen. Karen Tallian, D-Ogden Dunes, pointed out the process could take up to 53 days – "and in a real emergency that’s just too much."

The bill also gives local elected officials more control over approving and firing a health officer. Under current law, a health officer could be removed for failure to perform duties and failure to enforce rules of the department. Now a broad "other good cause" provision was added.

While the pandemic was at the heart of the bill it would also impact other disaster emergencies in the future – such as floods, tornadoes, utility failures, terrorist attacks and more.

All area Republicans supported the measure and the lone Democrat voted against it.

