Fort Wayne/Allen County

Motorcyclist in fatal crash ID'd

A 67-year-old Fort Wayne resident was identified Tuesday as the motorcyclist killed in a crash in Aboite Township, the Allen County coroner's office said.

The Allen County Sheriff's Department responded to a crash Monday at Indiana 14 and South Noyer Road. Lawrence James Moran Jr. was riding a motorcycle when a vehicle pulled into his path at the intersection, causing a collision, according to authorities.

Three Rivers Ambulance Authority took him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The coroner's office ruled Moran's death an accident; he died from blunt force injury due to the crash.

There have been 15 traffic fatalities in the county this year.

Career fair at Ivy Tech canceled

The MadeByMe Manufacturing Virtual Career Fair planned for today has been canceled due to unforeseen circumstances, Ivy Tech Community College announced Tuesday.

There were no immediate plans to reschedule.

The career fair was to feature northeast Indiana employers from the manufacturing, construction, and automotive/diesel industries.

Ivy Tech was collaborating on the virtual event with MadeByMe, which is administered by Greater Fort Wayne Inc.

I&M to upgrade southwest network

Indiana Michigan Power announced Tuesday a $17 million investment to enhance the electric transmission network in western Fort Wayne.

The Leesburg-Covington transmission line rebuild project is slated to begin in late 2023 with work concluding in summer 2024, according to a news release.

The project involves modernizing 6 miles of 69-kilovolt or high-voltage electric lines, installing steel monopoles and revamping the I&M substation near Bass and Hadley roads.

The upgrades are expected to reduce potential unplanned service disruptions, reduce outage duration times and further support growth in this portion of Allen County, the release said.

I&M plans to do most of the work in existing right-of-way, but some areas of right-of-way might need to be expanded. Landowners will be contacted throughout the process.

Go to IndianaMichiganPower.com/Leesburg-Covington for a map of the project.

IU Health donates to Super Shot

Indiana University Health said Tuesday it is providing $100,000 for Super Shot efforts in Fort Wayne to remove barriers and provide COVID-19 vaccines to the community.

“Coming off an unprecedented year, we're encouraged to be able to provide resources where they are needed most and improve access to vaccines,” Brian Bauer, president of IU Health Fort Wayne, said in a statement. “The Super Shot organization is a valued partner and we are excited to be able to support them in such a significant way.”

In addition to IU Health Fort Wayne, the support is provided by the IU Health Community Impact Investment Fund. To help make Indiana one of the healthiest states, IU Health created a $100 million Community Impact Investment Fund to address social issues affecting Hoosiers' health.

Riley Children's Health is also contributing to this investment. Krista Peak from Riley Children's Health serves on the board for Super Shot.

“We are proud to be an active contributor to improving access to vaccines for children in the Fort Wayne community,” Peak said.

City seeks time for force complaint

The city of Fort Wayne has asked for an extension to respond to an amended complaint filed by a man who lost an eye after being struck by a tear gas canister during downtown protests in May.

Balin Brake filed an amended complaint against the city April 5 in U.S. District Court, alleging additional claims of excessive force, assault and battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

The ACLU of Indiana is representing Brake, who sued the city and an unidentified city police officer in October.

Brake lost his eye May 30 because the officer deployed a tear gas canister at his face, his amended complaint states.

– Journal Gazette