Budget makes most of federal aid

INDIANAPOLIS – Billions in one-time state and federal dollars fill the proposed state budget – some to be squirreled away for the future and the rest to flood the economy within the next few years.

From programs targeting mental health and struggling businesses to capital projects and debt payment, GOP leaders hope the investments will continue Indiana's forward movement.

“I am proud to invest in the future of Indiana, and I believe this budget proposal truly reflects the needs of the Hoosier State over the next two years and beyond,” said Sen. Ryan Mishler, R-Bremen. He is the Senate budget chief.

Final votes in the House and Senate are set for today.

Mishler said the final budget reduces state debt by more than $1 billion. Most of that comes from paying down about $600 million in pension obligations as well as paying off about $300 million in bonds for state roads and buildings.

Some of that money comes from budget cuts that were implemented last year when the pandemic hit. Indiana leaders expected the long-term impact to be worse and the economy rebounded faster than expected.

And the budget appropriates nearly every federal dollar the state has received as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Much of the earlier money has been spent but a new $3 billion in stimulus has also been accounted for.

Gov. Eric Holcomb is excited for the $500 million going to a new initiative called Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative, or READI. He said it will be a competitive scoring process similar to what was used for a regional cities program several years ago. Northeast Indiana won a $42 million grant in 2015.

He said communities should focus on growing population through talent recruitment, quality of place or workforce development programs – “whatever issues are holding your community back.”

And he hopes money can start going out early next year.

House Speaker Todd Huston said the program is about maximizing private sector and philanthropic investment as well.

“This gives regions an opportunity to accelerate and grow,” he said.

The budget deal also plans a significant investment in capital. A special capital reserve account of $550 million will be used for state building projects. Eligible projects include a new state archives building, a new campus for the School for the Deaf and the School for the Blind and Visually Impaired, state park inns at Prophetstown and Potato Creek and a new police post and lab in Evansville.

On top of that the proposed budget spends $50 million cash for a new swine barn at the Indiana State Fairgrounds and $400 million to reconstruct the Westville Correctional Facility.

Holcomb also said about $500 million of the federal money is earmarked to replenish the state Unemployment Trust Fund. That account was depleted late last year and the state has had to borrow from the federal government. But with the growing economy and this distribution, Holcomb said the fund should be back at pre-pandemic levels. An additional $900 million was set aside for “future state infrastructure projects.”

Holcomb said the money isn't tied to a specific project and can be used in the future because the federal stimulus dollars can be used until 2024. He said the language in the budget for this item and other spending gives flexibility for changes in the next year or two if needed.

Other one-time highlights: $250 million for broadband expansion; $160 million for water infrastructure grants; $60 million for trails; $100 million for mental health; $50 million in health grants; $30 million for state and local police body cameras; and $60 million small business restart grants.

“A little more than a decade of conservative leadership allowed Indiana to manage through the pandemic and set us up to make historic investments in our state's future,” said Fort Wayne GOP Rep. Chris Judy. “This is no small feat, especially as other states are looking to cut budgets or take on debt. We also made it a priority to boost Indiana's reserves over the coming years to ensure we are prepared for any future downturns.”

