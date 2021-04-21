Parkview receives accreditation for graduate programs

Parkview Health's two new graduate medical education programs have received initial accreditation from an independent professional education standards organization, officials announced Tuesday.

The new internal medicine and general surgery residency programs “will help attract, train and retain physicians in the region,” Parkview said in a news release.

The region lags the recommended number of medical providers, based on population. The Fort Wayne market would need 40 more primary care providers alone to equal the state's average provider-to-patient ratio, an Indiana University Health official said three years ago. More recent figures weren't readily available Tuesday.

The Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education granted Parkview approval for its residency programs, which launch in July 2022.

Newly graduated medical doctors continue their educations as residents three to seven years, during which they receive more specialized training to become surgeons, cardiologists or pediatricians, for example. Residencies' length depends on the specialty.

The National Resident Matching Program, also known as The Match, pairs recent medical school graduates with residency openings. Now that Parkview has received accreditation, it can participate, officials said.

Medical students can begin applying for Parkview's graduate medical education programs in September. Applicants will be matched in March 2022, and residencies will begin in July 2022.

The local health care provider will base its residency programs at Parkview Hospital Randallia but will give participants the opportunity to rotate through Parkview's 12 northeast Indiana facilities, the website states.

Dr. Susan Steffy, Parkview Randallia's chief medical officer, described the accreditation as “a significant milestone.”

“We remain focused on creating programs that provide world-class training and experience for our medical residents, and simultaneously improves access to high-quality care for patients in our communities,” Steffy said in a statement.

