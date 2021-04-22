Bill OKs alcohol pickup at curb

INDIANAPOLIS – Hoosiers can continue picking up alcohol curbside at restaurants, breweries and wineries under a bill passed Wednesday by the House and Senate.

The House voted 83-6 and the Senate 43-6 on House Bill 1396, which now goes to Gov. Eric Holcomb for his signature.

The bill has dozens of alcohol provisions, but the curbside language is the one most affecting consumers.

Under emergency orders by Holcomb, Hoosiers have been able to get curbside alcohol during the pandemic. The bill puts that change into state law for the future.

But there is one key exception – grocery stores. Those retailers were not included so you can't get wine with your weekly ClickList order after the pandemic.

In the Senate, the only local lawmaker to vote against the bill was Sen. Dennis Kruse, R-Auburn. In the House, all northeast Indiana legislators supported the bill.

Overweight trucks

The House and Senate both approved legislation Wednesday allowing more overweight trucks on Indiana's roads.

House Bill 1190 expands Indiana's overweight truck permit program to all commodities. Under current law, only trucks carrying steel, agriculture and paper products can get the special permits. It now goes to the governor.

The bill was hotly contested, with manufacturers in support so they can move freight more efficiently. Advocates say overall there will be fewer trucks on the road.

But police opposed the bill due to safety concerns, and the rail industry believes it will cost them business.

The final bill grandfathers the previous permits and allows 8,500 new ones. Local governments can block overweight trucks from their roads. Fines are also increased, and the Indiana Department of Transportation retains the right to shut the program down if infrastructure degrades or there is an increase in accidents.

The House passed it 56-31 and the Senate 27-22.

The only area senator to vote against the measure was Sen. Sue Glick, R-LaGrange. In the House, the only no vote from an area lawmaker was Rep. Bob Morris, R-Fort Wayne.

