Prescription take-back on Saturday

The Drug Enforcement Administration is sponsoring the 20th nationwide Prescription Drug Take Back initiative Saturday. The initiative seeks to prevent prescription drug abuse and theft through proper disposal of prescription drugs.

The Indiana State Police is partnering with the DEA, and as in the past, unwanted medications can be dropped off at any Indiana State Police post, except the Toll Road post.

For Fort Wayne-area residents, the Fort Wayne post at 5811 Ellison Road, just off the Interstate 69/U.S. 24 interchange, will be collecting unwanted medications from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Collection sites will be set up nationwide for expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs, which will be properly disposed of without threat to the environment. This program is for liquid and pill medications. Vaping pens without batteries and vaping cartridges will also be taken. Needles, new or used, will not be accepted for disposal. This service is free and anonymous with no questions asked.