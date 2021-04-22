Residents asked to monitor storm drains

Fort Wayne officials want you to befriend a neighborhood storm drain.

Mayor Tom Henry and Fort Wayne City Utilities used today's celebration of Earth Day to announce an initiative, "Clean Drains Fort Wayne," to draw attention to the neglected – and often abused – feature of the city's neighborhoods.

Storm drains are designed to funnel water into the city's three rivers. Too often, said Irene Walters of Friends of the Rivers, they end up carrying trash and chemicals that pollute and degrade the rivers' environment.

Walters made the remarks during a news conference to announce a street-art mural contest to draw attention to drains and urge residents to clear them of litter and other debris.

Now that the MaMaJo "Big Dig" to separate wastewater from stormwater is nearing completion and the rivers take a more prominent place in the city's life, it becomes more important for drains to carry only the clean rainwater they're supposed to, Walters said.

She held up a big clear trash bag filled with items pulled from storm drains to underscore her point during the news conference at Promenade Park.

Individuals, groups and neighborhood associations can nominate a drain. Artists 18 and older can apply to create a mural incorporating a storm drain in the design by applying at Clean Drains Fort Wayne: Be River SmART by July 10.

Artists will create their works Sept.10 to 19 and will be provided ecofriendly materials and a stipend. The Clean Drains Fort Wayne initiative will culminate with a free festival on World Rivers Day on Sept. 26 at Promenade Park.

