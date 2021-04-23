Fort Wayne/Allen County

Free tax help extended to May 6

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is extending its individualized, free tax assistance through May 6.

Allen County residents can take advantage of the free tax assistance service by visiting any Allen County Public Library branch to obtain an AARP Tax-Aide Prep Packet and make an appointment at one of the two Allen County tax prep sites:

• St. Joe Township Community Hall, 6033 Maplecrest Road, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, through May 5.

• Allen County Public Library downtown, 900 Library Plaza, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, through May 6.

Appointments are required and proper health protocols will be observed.

To learn more about AARP Tax-Aide, go to aarpfoundation.org/taxaide or call 888-687-2277.

Pet Food Pantry gets donation

Fort Wayne Pet Food Pantry is receiving 40,000 pounds of pet food because of a donation from Hill's Pet Nutrition through its Disaster Relief Network made in coordination with the Humane Society of the United States and Community Harvest Food Bank.

“We know that Hoosiers have been struggling to care for their pets throughout the pandemic and are grateful for all of the work that Fort Wayne Pet Food Pantry does to ensure that pets can stay where they belong – with their people,” said Samantha Morton, Indiana state director for the Humane Society of the United States. “We are inspired by Hill's Pet Nutrition's generosity.”

Community Harvest Food Bank offered to receive the pet food delivery on Fort Wayne Pet Food Pantry's behalf as it works to move the food to its warehouse and distribute pet food donations to other local shelter and rescue groups.

Area

Internet coverage grows in Steuben

Lakeland Internet announced it has expanded its coverage area in northeast Indiana.

Its latest expansion includes two new towers near Big and Little Otter lakes and Crooked Lake in Steuben County, providing broadband internet service to areas previously without coverage.

The addition of the two new towers means that over 1,200 households can now receive broadband internet service.

