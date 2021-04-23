City art initiative to promote keeping storm drains clean

Fort Wayne officials want you to befriend a neighborhood storm drain.

Mayor Tom Henry and Fort Wayne City Utilities used Thursday's celebration of Earth Day to announce an initiative, “Clean Drains Fort Wayne,” to draw attention to the neglected – and often abused – feature of the city's neighborhoods.

Storm drains are designed to funnel water into the city's three rivers. Too often, said Irene Walters of Friends of the Rivers, they end up carrying trash and chemicals that pollute and degrade the rivers' environment.

Walters made the remarks during a news conference to announce a street-art mural contest to up the profile of drains and urge residents to clear their neighborhood drains of litter and other debris.

Now that the MaMaJo “Big Dig” to separate wastewater from stormwater is nearing completion and the rivers take a more prominent place in the city's life, it becomes more important for drains to carry only the clean rainwater they're supposed to, Walters said.

She held up a big clear trash bag filled with items pulled from storm drains to underscore her point during the news conference at Promenade Park.

“This is ridiculous,” she said.

Individuals, groups and neighborhood associations can nominate a drain for art by following the “Get Involved” tab at forfw.org/clean-drains-fort-wayne.

As many as 35 drains may be chosen, Walters said.

Artists 18 and older can apply to create a mural incorporating a storm drain in the design at the same website by July 10.

Artists will create their works Sept. 10 to 19 and will be provided eco-friendly materials and a stipend. This year's initiative will culminate with a free festival on World Rivers Day on Sept. 26 at Promenade Park.

However, it's hoped the initiative will extend over three years, Walters said.

“More and more communities are looking at Fort Wayne for how we address climate change and our rivers,” Henry said.

“Making sure we leave our environment better than it was before, to me, that is our true responsibility, ... to our children and our children's children.”

