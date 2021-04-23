Commissioners reject low bid for parking lot at veterans shrine

The Allen County commissioners this morning rejected a bid on a project to install a parking lot at the Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum at 2122 O'Day Road.

Bill Hartman, director of the Allen County Highway Department, said the rejection was not because of unacceptably high or low bids.

A technical issue involving the type of certification with the state held by the low-bid contractor, Crosby Excavating, Fort Wayne, caused the rejection.

The bid was handled by the county as a courtesy for the independent nonprofit group, Hartman said, adding the easier solution was to reject all bids and start the process again.

Five bids were submited, from $555,000 to $762,000. The project included a surface drainage system and retention area as well as a parking lot surface.

