COVID-19 claims 4 more Hoosiers

An additional 1,250 Indiana residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and four more have died from the virus, state health officials said Thursday.

A total of 711,787 state residents are known to have had the coronavirus and 12,844 residents have died from COVID-19. An additional 408 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record, the Indiana Department of Health said.

In Allen County, 79 more residents tested positive for COVID-19, for a total of 39,461 cases. No new deaths were reported Thursday to add to the county's total of 672 deaths.

Allen County's seven-day positivity rate is 8.46% The positivity rate measures how many COVID-19 tests conducted in the last seven days have come back positive.

Residents ages 16 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule a vaccine, go to ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

A total of 9,553,973 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.

To find testing sites around the state, go to www.coronavirus.in.gov and click the COVID-19 testing information link.