Pastors: More work needs to be done following Chauvin verdict

Clergy and community activists gathered at the Allen County Courthouse to call for continued change in the wake of Tuesday’s guilty verdict in Minneapolis against a white police officer charged with murder for the death of George Floyd.

"There’s still work to be done," Rev. Anne Epling, senior pastor at First Presbyterian Church, said at Friday’s Stand Together 4 Justice Rally. "There are still voices crying out. There is still not justice for all."

Epling organized the event, inviting a group of pastors who came together last spring during local Black Lives Matter protests. Floyd died after Derek Chauvin, a white Minneapolis police officer, knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes outside a grocery store. Floyd was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Local NAACP president Larry Gist said it was "rare to see a white officer held accountable," and predicted the judicial system will still stumble.

"The floodgate is open. Support our local leaders in the fight against injustice," Gist admonished, citing the lack of a hate crime in Indiana and the MLK Club’s efforts to change Calhoun Street to Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Support was what Daylana Daisy Saunders and Alisha Nelson, founders of Changemakers, asked for.

Black women are the most unprotected people in the U.S., Saunders said, and especially women like the Changemakers who "speak truth to power. So what are we going to do to make sure we are protecting our activists in Fort Wayne, Indiana?"

The Rev. Bill McGill, lead pastor at Imani Baptist Church, brought up local issues while speaking in his usual rhyme, like the deputy dispatcher who was caught demeaning Black people in Twitter posts last year.

"Until we change the manner with which far too many people perceive and the unequal treatment in the justice system that people of color receive, we must continue to declare I can’t breathe! Yes, change is not only needed in the nation. It is needed in our present domestic location. We are not certain whether it’s safe to make a 911 call because the person on the other end might be wishing Black people would experience a downfall,' McGill preached.

Churches and organizations who participated included First Presbyterian and Imani, Plymouth UCC Congregational Church, Unitarian Universalist of Fort Wayne, Trinity English Lutheran, Beacon Heights Church of the Brethren, the Poor Peoples Campaign and Destiny Life Center with Pastor Karen Staton, among others.

Local singer Mikki Curry closed the short program with the Black national anthem, “Lift Every Voice & Sing.”

