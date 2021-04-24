Parking lot bids for shrine rejected

The Allen County commissioners Friday rejected bids on a project to install a parking lot at the Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum at 2122 O'Day Road.

Bill Hartman, director of the Allen County Highway Department, said the rejection was not because of unacceptably high or low bids.

A technical issue involving the type of certification with the state held by the low-bid contractor, Crosby Excavating of Fort Wayne, partly caused the rejection, he said.

Time constraints for beginning and finishing the project also played a role, Hartman said.

The bid was handled by the county as a courtesy for the independent nonprofit group, he said. The easier solution was to reject all bids and start the process again or allow the veterans group to take it over, he said.

Five bids were submitted, from $555,000 to $762,000. The project includes a surface drainage system and retention area as well as a parking lot surface.

Eric Johnson, shrine spokesman, said construction started this week. He said the organization plans to have the parking lot completed by May 29 – the day the group officially opens its 80% replica of the national Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall in Washington, D.C.

The shrine has worked with Crosby in the past, he said, and the company's low bid includes some donated work, Johnson said.

Johnson said the county will likely reimburse the group for the work instead of contracting directly.

Johnson added if the lot is finished as planned, parking still will likely not be sufficient for the number of visitors expected May 29.

The shrine is working with BAE to provide parking at their location. Visitors would then be shuttled to the shrine, he said.

Johnson added the commissioners are in support of the shrine's project. He said when completed the shrine will invigorate the county's economy by drawing tourism.

In other business, the commissioners approved a $368,735 contract to replace the fire alarm system at the Allen County Jail.

Vance Hernandez, county director of buildings and grounds, said the new system will be installed in sections before the old system in those sections is deactivated.

The new system is needed because the county has difficulty recertifying the existing system every year, Hernandez said.

rsalter@jg.net