Visitors excited to return for opening day at Children's Zoo

Opening day visitors to the Fort Wayne Children's Zoo were rewarded with glimpses of monkeys, lions, zebras and giraffes.

But it was a bivalve that came to the zoo director's mind Saturday when he was asked about COVID-19 precautions.

"You can see there are a lot of people without face coverings, and they are happy as clams about it," Rick Schuiteman said, adding some visitors chose to strap on masks. "So if people are comfortable wearing them or not wearing them, that's OK."

Facial coverings are recommended for zoo guests and required for employees, he said. Social distancing is enforced on zoo rides, which have some seats blocked off. Clever signs sprinkled through the park advise visitors to stay 6 feet away from others, a distance described as either the length of one alligator, lion, tiger or sea lion.

Schuiteman said zoo officials are following local and state pandemic safety mandates. "We're not making up the rules here," he added.

The zoo opened two months late last year and followed a state-mandated 50% capacity limit.

Despite continuing a regular sanitizing schedule, the zoo's atmosphere is more relaxed this year, Schuiteman said.

Children are once again allowed to climb atop a tortoise or snuggle up to an orangutan -- both bronze statues -- while their parents snap away at keepsake photos. They may climb through a reopened tree house in the Indonesian-themed area and marvel at the size of sample ostrich eggs.

iPads in the aquarium once again allow young visitors to identify fish species, zoo spokeswoman Bonnie Kemp said.

Saturday wasn't 2-year-old Adaline Fry's first visit to the zoo.

But, Emily Fry said, "it's probably the first one she'll remember."

The Auburn family, which included dad Lyndon Fry, first parked their rented double stroller at Monkey Island, one of the zoo's most popular features. Monkeys, tigers and sharks are among the little girl's favorite animals.

Even so, Adaline seemed more interested in eluding her father, who was trying to tie the toddler's sneaker, than in the animals' antics.

During their 3 1/2-hour visit, Adaline loved watching the fish swim in the aquarium, her mother reported as they drove away with her daughter fast asleep in the backseat. The 2-year-old also enjoyed petting the goats, an activity that scares some small children -- but not Adaline.

"She's a brave little girl," Emily Fry said.

The Purks also spent part of Saturday at the zoo.

"We're season members, which is great because we come every other week," Angie Purk said, adding that the Monroeville family didn't use its pass much last year because of the coronavirus. The membership is a perk from Ryan Purk's employer, Avery Dennison Corp.

The kids, who love looking at the lions, woke up ready to go.

"They knew it was opening day. They were thrilled," she said of Hayden, 8; Kenadee, 6; and Zander, 4. "The little one wants to really come all the time."

Spring is a wonderful time to visit the zoo because animals born last fall are still small, Kemp said. She listed a giraffe, a swamp monkey and two sitatungas, which resemble deer.

Sukari, the baby giraffe, was about 6 feet tall at birth but now stands about 9 or 10 feet, Kemp said. Faye, Sukari's mother, is about 14 feet.

"They won't be babies for very long," she said. "They'll be as big as their moms pretty quick."

