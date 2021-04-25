Luxury on display in home tour

Imagine soaking in an alabaster slipper tub, warmed by an electric fire mounted on the wall next to you.

That would be you if you were the owner of a new $655,000 home on Cascata Trail, off Shoaff Road in a far corner of northwest Allen County. A massive marble shower on the other side of the bathtub and two vanities make you wonder where the luxurious white spa robes are hanging.

The 3,825-square-foot home, The Chateau Belle, built by Preston Allen Homes, with four bedrooms, 31/2 bathrooms and a four-car garage, is part of the Town & Country New Home and Specialty Retail Tour, which features 28 new homes and five villas in Allen County.

The free tour, which runs from noon to 5 p.m. today and next weekend during the same hours, has been a staple of the Home Builders Association of Fort Wayne for more than 20 years, said Matt Lancia, president of the association’s board and owner of Matt Lancia Signature Homes. Lancia estimated the price range for tour homes at between $200,000 and $1 million.

This year, visitors might take in trends that include a lot of white and various shades of gray with black accents, so much so that Lancia said it’s a “challenge to find black fixtures because they are so popular.”

But at the home on Cascata Trail, interior designer Stefanie Ratcliff softened the palette with warmer tones.

The pale maple kitchen cabinets caught the eye of Cathy Eckert, who came “to see all the good ideas,” she said. “We’re supposed to be going away from the gray colors, (with gray) not as dominant.”

Ratcliff, whose husband, Stephen Ratcliff, is the firm’s director of design and field management, said designers are now mixing metals, including brass and chrome.

Upstairs, Stephen Ratcliff designed a great room he referred to as the “upstairs basement,” or game room for kids with a wet bar. Three bedrooms on the second floor are also for the children, while their parents are luxuriating downstairs in the roomy master bedroom with large windows and the even more luxurious bathroom.

Kurt Stark, president of Preston Allen Homes, said getting the “Simplifire” electric fire approved by the Allen County Building Department took some doing, only because “no one had ever seen it before.”

Stark pulled out a remote control from a vanity drawer and turned on the heating elements notched above the glass window where artificial coals lit up in blue and flame colors. As he held the remote, he changed the colors to the surprise of visitors watching the show of lights.

Windows and light are what attracted Karon Sheehan and husband Mike Sheehan to a tour home across Shoaff Road in the Rolling Oaks subdivision. Built by MBN Properties, the 2,800-square-foot, four-bedroom, 21/2-bath, two-story home was designed like “something we’ve never seen in Indiana before,” she said.

The wide-arched brick entry, resembling an entrance that might be found somewhere in Madrid, was the home’s architectural center flanked by two dark gray wings, the triptych set apart by steeply pitched roofs. The effect, Sheehan said, was “European.”

Inside, two windows estimated to be 5 feet by 7 feet in size fed light into a wide stairway to the second floor.

Sheehan loved the open plan on the ground floor, also lit by many windows that offered a dining and living room area with the kitchen tucked into the side, behind the foyer wall.

That also appealed to Gwen Hatfield, who was touring with her husband, James Hatfield.

“I like the design (where you’re) not seeing the kitchen the first time you come in,” Hatfield said.

More information and updates are available on the organization’s Facebook page, HBA of Fort Wayne, or its website, hbafortwayne.com/town-and-country.

jduffy@jg.net