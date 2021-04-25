Mass vaccination clinic resumes at racetrack

State officials have again revved up the Indianapolis Motor Speedway mass vaccine site. Health care officials will administer shots there this week.

The clinic resumed operation Saturday and appointments are still available. As of early Saturday afternoon, 1,415 doses had been administered at the speedway, the Indiana Health Department said.

As of Saturday, more than 2.2 million Hoosiers had received a first dose of vaccine, and almost 1.7 million were fully vaccinated. Hoosiers ages 16 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Kris Box, the state's health commissioner, said more than 38,000 injections were administered at the speedway during previous vaccine events.

“This is our shot to protect thousands more Hoosiers from COVID-19 so that we can all start to return to the lives we lived before the pandemic,” she said.

The speedway is at 4790 W. 16th St., Indianapolis. Those entering for a vaccine should use Gate 2 off 16th Street.

The clinics will run from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily through Friday.

From today through Thursday, individuals age 18 and older will receive the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which received approval to resume use from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week after an 11-day pause.

The federal government uncovered 15 vaccine recipients who developed a highly unusual kind of blood clot out of nearly 8 million people given the J&J shot, but federal health officials decided J&J's one-and-done vaccine is still critical to fight the pandemic.

Friday will be a family vaccination day, during which families with children age 16 and older can come together to receive the first dose of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine. Appointments are required. Second-dose appointments will be scheduled at the time of the first dose.

All individuals are asked to wear a mask while being vaccinated.

On Saturday, the Allen County Department of Health reported 63 more residents tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total to 39,681 confirmed cases and 672 deaths.

The state health department said 1,127 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings Indiana's total to 713,959 confirmed cases. The 13,271 total statewide confirmed and suspected coronavirus deaths increased by 13 on Saturday.

To find testing sites around the state, go to www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

To schedule a vaccine locally or at the speedway, go online to ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you require assistance.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

