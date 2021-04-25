Not all exicted about Amazon

As Amazon embarks on plans to build a new $100 million fulfillment center in Fort Wayne, the value of the promised 1,000 new jobs remains unclear.

The massive project at 5510 Flaugh Road, initially dubbed Project Mastodon to conceal Amazon's involvement, has won praise from economic development professionals and promises of incentives from elected officials. But not everyone is celebrating the news.

Critics question whether the online retail giant, which in the past year developed two distribution operations in Fort Wayne, is the type of employer whose expansion the city should welcome with open arms.

Amazon has resisted workers' efforts to unionize at various facilities, most recently in Bessemer, Alabama, amid allegations that employees are underpaid and told to meet unreasonably high production rates. Of more than 3,200 ballots cast, almost 1,800 opposed unionizing. Almost 740 supported the effort. The number of disputed ballots was too small to sway the outcome.

“For workers to have voice and power, they don't have to have a union, but it sure helps,” said Tom Lewandowski, director of The Workers' Project, a local nonprofit that focuses on empowering employees.

Otherwise, it's up to company leaders to establish a culture that respects and responds to workers' concerns, Lewandowski said. Such workplaces, in his opinion, are uncommon.

Ambitious goals

Jeff Bezos, Amazon's founder and chairman, addressed the Seattle-based company's relationship with employees in a shareholders letter released April 15. He acknowledged the tension.

“Does your Chair take comfort in the outcome of the recent union vote in Bessemer? No, he doesn't,” Bezos wrote. “I think we need to do a better job for our employees. While the voting results were lopsided and our direct relationship with employees is strong, it's clear to me that we need a better vision for how we create value for employees – a vision for their success.

“If you read some of the news reports, you might think we have no care for employees,” he continued. “In those reports, our employees are sometimes accused of being desperate souls and treated as robots. That's not accurate. They're sophisticated and thoughtful people who have options for where to work. When we survey fulfillment center employees, 94% say they would recommend Amazon to a friend as a place to work.”

Bezos described employee performance goals as achievable, not unreasonable. Fewer than 3% of workers are fired for failure to perform assigned job duties, he said.

“Employees are able to take informal breaks throughout their shifts to stretch, get water, use the restroom or talk to a manager, all without impacting their performance. These informal work breaks are in addition to the 30-minute lunch and 30-minute break built into their normal schedule,” he wrote.

Bezos said his vision is for Amazon to be “Earth's best employer and Earth's safest place to work.”

Details haven't been hammered out, he said, “but on matters of vision we are stubborn and relentless. We have never failed when we set our minds to something, and we're not going to fail at this either.”

Mixed reactions

Nancy Townsend, director of the city's community development department, vouched for the company when its bid for $16 million in local tax breaks was reviewed by the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission, the Fort Wayne Plan Commission and Fort Wayne City Council.

“There's no bad news here,” she told The Journal Gazette in March, when Amazon's identity was still shrouded in secrecy.

After Amazon stepped forward to claim the project last week, Mayor Tom Henry said the planned investment “is a sign of continued progress and momentum” for the city.

“Offering livable wages through employment opportunities such as this one will position individuals and families in Fort Wayne to be successful,” Henry continued.

Lewandowski, a union member, questions whether the wages are livable.

“I know that a lot of smart people in smart suits are in self-congratulatory mood,” he said. “My question is: Would you work there?”

Amazon has committed to an annual payroll of about $30 million at the facility, with wages starting at $15 an hour – more than twice the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour.

A nationwide movement to increase the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour has helped fuel increases in some states' minimum wages. California's minimum is $14 and will increase to $15 on Jan. 1, for example. The $11 minimum in Illinois is on pace to increase in stages to $15 an hour as of Jan. 1, 2025.

Worker advocates contend that even $15 an hour – or $600 for a 40-hour week, before taxes – isn't a living wage.

Rachel Blakeman, director of Purdue University Fort Wayne's Community Research Institute, said there's no definitive standard for what constitutes a living wage.

For a single, part-time college student, Amazon's wages might be adequate, she said. But a family headed by a single parent of three children would qualify for free school lunches and food stamp – or SNAP – benefits.

“Remember that low wages are subsidized by taxpayers in terms of assistance programs,” she said.

Good jobs?

Allen County's average weekly wage was $929 in last year's third quarter, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data released in March. The local amount lagged Indiana's average of $963 and the national average of $1,170.

An hourly wage of $15 amounts to $31,200 a year. The federal poverty level is $26,500 for a family of four – an amount that advocates say is much too low.

“Is $15 an hour enough to sustain a family?” Lewandowski asked. “Let's see what the people who end up working there think.”

Lewandowski went on to make clear what he thinks of the pay rate. He described the wages as providing families with “pin money,” a phrase that refers to a small sum of money used to buy nonessentials.

Some leaders who might be expected to have opinions on the Amazon project apparently chose to remain silent last week. Lloyd Osborne, president of the Northeast Indiana AFL-CIO and of the Hoosier Heartland Area Labor Federation AFL-CIO, didn't return numerous messages seeking comment.

John Urbahns, CEO of Greater Fort Wayne Inc., the area's sole point of contact for economic development projects, also didn't respond to requests for comment.

Just because Amazon is creating a lot of jobs, it doesn't mean they're good jobs, Lewandowski said.

Blakeman said another factor is important to consider when evaluating whether a job in an Amazon fulfillment center is good for a specific individual.

“Is it a career path? Or is this where people find themselves stalling out?” she asked. “Do these jobs create an on-ramp for other, higher-paying jobs?” Blakeman said she doesn't have answers to those questions.

Moving on, up

Amazon's announcement last week acknowledged its fulfillment centers aren't every employee's ultimate career destination.

Associates have access to continuing education opportunities through Amazon programs including Career Choice. In this program, the company said it will pre-pay up to 95% of tuition for courses related to in-demand fields, regardless of whether the skills are relevant to a career at Amazon.

So far, Career Choice has allowed more than 40,000 Amazon employees to pursue degrees in fields including game design and visual communications, nursing, IT programming and radiology, the company said last week.

The company has pledged to invest more than $700 million to provide advanced-skills training for 100,000 U.S. employees for in-demand jobs.

Some of those are within Amazon, including at its corporate offices and tech hubs.

Amazon said Monday the new Fort Wayne facility will be its first fulfillment center in Indiana to use innovative and advanced robotics technology. Amazon employees will pick, pack and ship smaller customer items, such as books, electronics and consumer goods, the company said.

Construction on the new 634,000-square-foot facility is scheduled to begin this year, with completion expected by the end of 2022.

Two large Amazon centers already exist locally, both near Fort Wayne International Airport. One is a delivery station at 8610 Avionics Drive that opened in June and has created hundreds of full- and part-time jobs, the company said.

The other, a fulfillment center on 138 acres along Airport Expressway and Smith Road, came online recently and also will create 1,000 jobs offering pay of at least $15 an hour.

