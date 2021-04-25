Streaming leads to local increase in Internet use

Tony Horrani relies on his internet provider so United Coffee runs smoothly.

The 34-year-old business owner uses Comcast at the coffee shop, 6447 W. Jefferson Blvd., and at home, where his young family uses the internet daily.

“People understand the importance of connectivity as a country,” Horrani said, adding that he uses only internet, not cable.

He is not alone. James Haley, chief information officer for the city of Fort Wayne and head of its Information Technology Department, said more people are relying on the internet, and streaming has replaced cable usage in many households.

Comcast and Frontier are two of the biggest cable companies that serve the Fort Wayne area, so their numbers have a story to tell. Cable companies pay 5% of their franchise fees to designated cities as required by the Federal Communications Commission.

In 2020, Comcast paid the city more than $1.61 million and Frontier paid $589,450.

Haley has recorded the cable fee trend from 2015 to 2020. Quarterly fees have declined by 28% for both Comcast and Frontier because of the drop in cable TV usage, Haley said. Quarterly fees paid by both companies totaled more than $700,000 during the first quarter of 2015. They fell to less than $550,000 during the last quarter of 2020.

Michael Wilson, public relations manager at Comcast in Indiana, agrees that more customers are relying on the internet and that streaming is becoming more popular.

Comcast is “future-proofing” its network capabilities to stay one step ahead of the coronavirus pandemic, Wilson said.

Because of stay-at-home orders, internet outages have been an unavoidable issue. But Wilson said “there was no scramble” to fix more outages than usual over the past year.

He said this trend is common for every cable company in an era when technology is continually advancing.

Horrani recalled just one internet outage in the past three years he has used Comcast's internet services at United Coffee. It was last year after the pandemic started and lasted 15 minutes, he said.

Wilson said Indiana's internet usage habits are consistent with national data collected over the past year.

“Despite growth in videoconferencing traffic, it still accounted for less than 5% of overall network usage,” Wilson said in an email outlining company statistics during the pandemic.

The internet traffic instead grew mainly through usage for entertainment purposes such as video streaming, which saw 70% growth from 2019, Wilson said.

Nationally, Comcast's peak internet traffic rose 32% over prepandemic levels, and more than 50% in some markets since March 2020, Wilson said.

Last year marked a particular milestone for Comcast that is likely connected to the pandemic: More than a trillion web searches occurred in a single day, setting a record, Wilson said.

Frontier did not respond to multiple attempts for comment regarding its cable access fees.