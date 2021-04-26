Brides-to-be drawn to expo

Julie Helmkamp visited her downtown Fort Wayne wedding reception venue Sunday to tie up loose ends for her August ceremony. Other brides-to-be had similar ideas.

After all, Grand Wayne Convention Center was a one-stop shop with the 14th annual Bridal Extravaganza presented by Fort Wayne Newspapers and sponsored by Vera Bradley.

As in previous years, the event included a fashion show and rows of wedding professionals specializing in areas including entertainment, formal wear, photography and travel. Brides browsed the booths, sampled catering options and chatted with vendors.

“This has helped for sure,” said Helmkamp, a Fort Wayne native living in Noblesville.

Helmkamp stopped by Louie's Tux Shop booth to address an item on her short to-do list – the groom's and groomsmen's attire.

Representatives with Potawatomie Inn at Pokagon State Park said they met brides whose original venue plans fell through because of pandemic-related complications.

Taylor Rheinheimer was eager to tell future brides about the inn's indoor and outdoor options. While always popular, the outside spaces have become talking points during the pandemic, she said.

Julia Woods, who is planning an August 2022 wedding, collected “a lot of information” at the bridal show and hoped for discounts. She and other brides-to-be stayed late to learn the winners of the Dream Day Giveaways, which were valued at $500 minimum.

Woods had at least one item other brides didn't – a gown. More attendees than usual seemed in search of a wedding dress, said Valarie Phillips, David's Bridal sales manager.

Although outdoor wedding “mini-monies” – a play on ceremonies – are popular, Phillips said the type of ceremony doesn't necessarily affect the dress choice.

That dress – and the bridesmaids' gowns – also can be paired with a new accessory: a face mask. David's Bridal has “a whole line of masks,” Phillips said.

