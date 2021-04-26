City plans $90 million in infrastructure investments

As a huge orange excavator lifted a goalpost-like steel frame high in the air behind them, Mayor Tom Henry and other city officials this afternoon touted more than $90 million in infrastructure investments for 2021.

A news conference took place behind the Third Street pump station, where work is continuing to assure the separation of wastewater from storm water from several north side neighborhoods.

Henry said he wanted to use the event to point out the necessary infrastructure that few people ever see – the part that's underground.

People may think of roads and bridges and sidewalks as infrastructure, he said, but "unquestionably a major part of that (infrastructure) is the services we provide underground." he said,

He added that updated underground infrastructure "makes Fort Wayne more competitive."

Kumar Menon, director of City Utilities, said infrastructure is "not glamorous, not fancy, but necessary."

