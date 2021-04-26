Coronavirus cases in county near 40,000

The number of Allen County residents diagnosed with COVID-19 inched closer to 40,000 on Sunday.

The local health department reported 44 new diagnoses, bringing the county's total to 39,725. Deaths remained at 672.

Meanwhile, state health officials announced 832 more cases for a total of 714,786 Indiana residents known to have tested positive for the coronavirus.

COVID-19 has killed four more Hoosiers, which brings the death toll to 12,864, the Indiana State Department of Health said.

Another 410 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record, the agency added.

Testing information is available at www.coronavirus.in.gov.

People 16 and older may schedule a vaccination appointment by going to https://ourshot.in.gov or calling 211.

The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available at Indianapolis Motor Speedway through Thursday to people 18 and older, the state health department said.

On Friday, families with children 16 and older may visit the speedway to receive the first dose of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine, the agency said. Second dose appointments will be scheduled at the time of the first dose.

More than 1.7 million people are fully vaccinated in Indiana, state officials said.

