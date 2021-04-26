Mask mandates will continue at NACS

The Northwest Allen County Schools board reaffirmed its commitment to COVID-19 protocols in a split vote tonight.

Superintendent Chris Himsel seemed eager to move past the issue brought forth by parents seeking mask choice.

"It is simply time to move on," Himsel said.

Kent Somers, board president, and member Steve Bartkus opposed the resolution Himsel presented about upholding the district's reopening plan, which was originally adopted in July. The resolution passed 3-2.

Somers said the board didn't have adequate time to review the document, noting he received it that afternoon, and Bartkus said the board needed time for discussion.

Both men faced calls to resign from audience members during public comment.

Bartkus is under fire for his comment about sexual orientation during last week's work session. Somers was criticized for using his platform to amplify his personal agenda about the protocols.

Both were reelected to four-year terms in November.

After the meeting, Somers said he has no intention to resign, and Bartkus had no further comment than his apology during the meeting.

