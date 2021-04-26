Two men wanted for questioning in homicide found by police

The Fort Wayne Police Homicide Division announced tonight that Jacob D. Carreon-Hamilton, 20, and Matthew J. Cramer II, 21, were in custody as of 7:45 p.m.

They are believed to have been with Cody Clements, 20, who turned himself in to police, who are investigating the the Sunday morning case involving a man found dead inside a car that crashed in the 1500 block of Forest Park Boulevard following an abandoned police pursuit.

Shane Van Nguyen, 55, of Fort Wayne, died from blunt force injury of the head, the Allen County coroner’s office said Monday.

The coroner ruled Nguyen’s death a homicide, the 12th in Allen County this year.

He was the subject of a weekend Silver Alert, which stated he was last seen at 3 p.m. Friday. Police are working to understand what happened, police spokeswoman Sofia Rosales-Scatena said.

An officer tried to stop a vehicle around Lake Avenue and Coliseum Boulevard about 5 a.m. Sunday when the driver sped away, police have said.

A short pursuit ensued, but police said speed and unsafe conditions halted it.

Shortly afterward, a collision was reported at the back of a home on Forest Park Boulevard; a vehicle had crashed through a fence, police said. The vehicle matched the one involved in the pursuit.

“At this point we believe it to be an isolated incident, but this investigation is far from being complete,” Rosales-Scatena said by email. “We will look for any indication as to hate or bias in this crime. It will take some time.”

Nguyen was Asian.

The Allen County Prosecutor's Office will determine what, if any, charges are filed against the three men.

Police spokesman Mark Bieker said detectives would like to thank everyone who provided information about the possible whereabouts of the suspects.