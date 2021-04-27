Fort Wayne/Allen County

400 free trees made available

In celebration of Arbor Day, Trees Indiana and the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department, are offering 400 free trees to area residents.

The program is in partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation and Verizon.

The three-gallon containerized trees, including bur oak, red maple and redbud, will be distributed from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Foellinger Theatre in Franke Park, 3411 Sherman Blvd.

One tree will be given away for each car.

Peregrine falcon egg hatches in city

The first of four peregrine falcon eggs has hatched in the nest on the roof of Indiana Michigan Power Center – Fort Wayne's tallest building.

The first peregrine falcon chick was spotted Friday afternoon. People all over the world can view the nest, new chicks and the parents 24-7 via I&M's live webcam: www.IndianaMichiganPower.com/FalconCam.

I&M, Soarin' Hawk Raptor Rehabilitation based in Fort Wayne and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources partner each year to name and band each chick once they reach an appropriate age.

Since 1996, more than 60 falcon chicks have hatched in a nesting box on top of the building, which offers falcons a cliff-like vantage point with few natural predators and access to water and food.

The parents' identities will be confirmed by reading the ID bands on their legs. The parents are presumed to be Jamie, a male, and Moxie, a female. If so, Jamie and Moxie have laid at least 28 eggs since taking residence downtown in 2013.

McDonald House begins fundraiser

The local Ronald McDonald House is asking the community to help support families in need with a gift to the More than a House campaign.

For parents of seriously ill or injured children, the Ronald McDonald House is a place to refresh with a shower, a meal and some much-needed rest at no cost to them.

Donations made during the More than a House campaign provide pantry staples and quick meals for families as well as stock the Comfort Cart that goes directly to pediatric units inside the hospital to deliver food, drinks, toiletries, games and toys to families that cannot leave their child's room, according to a news release.

The Ronald McDonald House hopes to raise the remainder of its $45,000 campaign goal by Friday. To donate, go to, rmhc-neindiana.org/events/morethanahouse.

Parkview exec to lead Huntington

Doug Selig has been appointed president of Parkview Huntington Hospital. He previously served as vice president of patient care at the Huntington hospital under the leadership of President Juli Johnson, who was recently appointed chief nursing executive for Parkview Health.

Selig joined Parkview in 2007 as manager of the neurology, trauma and orthopedics unit at Parkview Hospital Randallia. He transferred to Parkview Hospital Huntington in 2008 to serve as manager of the emergency department, medication infusion unit and shift supervision. He was appointed vice president of patient care in 2014.

Area

Indiana 427 to close for 3 weeks

Indiana 427 between Waterloo and Hamilton will be closed beginning Monday for three weeks. Drivers should use the posted detour of Indiana 1 and U.S. 6.

INDOT announced Monday that crews will replace drainage pipes in several locations between the two towns. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.

– Journal Gazette