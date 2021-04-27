Citizens can soon address City Council in person

Citizens will soon be able to address Fort Wayne City Council members face to face for the first time in over a year.

City Clerk Lana Keesling announced during Tuesday's council meeting that May 11 will be the first meeting the public will able to address the council in person. Public comment will then be taken every other week.

People will have to call in advance and give their names, addresses and phone numbers to reserve their spots on the public comment list. The list is limited to 24 people due to the room’s capacity, and those will be the only people from the public permitted to enter the Council Courtroom at Citizens Square downtown.

Keesling’s office will begin taking names for public comment at 8 a.m. the Wednesday prior to the meeting at which they would like to speak, and the cutoff will be Monday, the day before the meeting, at noon. People who would like to speak at a meeting are asked to call 260-427-1221.

Like before, there will be a two-minute time limit per speaker, which could be reduced due to the number of speakers.

The doors for Citizens Square typically close at 5 p.m., but Keesling said she will make sure the doors are unlocked and open for people attending.

"We’re very excited after, I think, a year now to be able to invite the public back into our chambers and give them the opportunity to address the council," Council President Paul Ensley said.

During the pandemic, residents have been able to share their comments with the council by submitting written comments limited to 300 words to the clerk’s office. The council has stated on Facebook that people can share their thoughts in the comments section of the livestream on Facebook as well.

