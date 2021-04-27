Unseen projects marked by city

As a huge orange excavator lifted a goal post-like steel frame high in the air behind them, Mayor Tom Henry and other city officials Monday afternoon touted more than $90 million in local infrastructure investments for 2021.

A news conference took place behind the Third Street pump station, where work is continuing to assure the separation of wastewater from stormwater from several north-side neighborhoods.

Henry said he wanted to use the event to point out the necessary infrastructure that few people ever see – the part that's underground.

People might think of roads, bridges and sidewalks as infrastructure, but “unquestionably a major part of that (infrastructure) is the services we provide underground,” he said.

Henry added that updated underground infrastructure “makes Fort Wayne more competitive” in terms of economic development.

Kumar Menon, director of City Utilities, said infrastructure is “not glamorous, not fancy, but necessary.”

The project at the Third Street pump station will intercept sewage and transport it to a drop shaft connected to the so-called Big Dig tunnel on the south side of the river.

Michael Kiester, engineering manager for City Utilities, lead agency on the project, said it should be finished this fall.

The land would then be restored so it will be ready for the next phase of riverfront development, he said.

During rain events, 137 million gallons of combined sewage from sanitary and stormwater sources now flows into the St. Marys at the pump station, said Frank Suarez, Fort Wayne public works spokesman.

When the tunnel begins working at the end of 2023, that number will be reduced by more than 90%, officials said.

Additional infrastructure projects underway or beginning this year include three consolidation sewers and the lining of 12 miles of sewer pipes.

Ongoing efforts will replace 70 miles of aging water mains over five years, concentrating this year in the Hamilton, West Central, Southwood Park, Tamarack, Covington Dells, Five Points, Centerhurst, Fairfield, Fairmont and Oakdale neighborhoods.

A five-year plan to complete more than 30 major stormwater projects by the end of 2022 continues in the Vesey, Hessen Cassel Road, Diane Drive, Mayfield Road, Vance Avenue, Blackhawk, Lincolndale and North Anthony Boulevard areas.

The work's economic development benefits include attracting new businesses and supporting local construction jobs, the mayor said.

This year's infrastructure investment supports almost 2,400 jobs when using the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics calculation that $1 million invested supports 26 jobs, city officials said.

