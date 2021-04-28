2 facing charges in slaying of missing man

Two men were charged Tuesday in the death and dismemberment of a 55-year-old man who was found in a vehicle that crashed through a fence on Fort Wayne's northeast side.

Mathew Cramer, 21, was charged with murder, resisting law enforcement using a vehicle and abuse of a corpse in the death of Shane Van Nguyen, 55.

Jacob Carreon-Hamilton, 20, of the 3200 block of Portage Boulevard, faces charges of assisting a criminal, resisting law enforcement in a vehicle and abuse of a corpse.

Fort Wayne police Monday released the name of a third suspect, Cody Clements, whom they said turned himself in. As of Tuesday evening, the 20-year-old had not been charged, though his name appeared in a probable cause affidavit filed the same day in Allen Superior Court.

Nguyen disappeared about 3 p.m. Friday after he received a COVID-19 vaccine shot at Memorial Coliseum. He was seen leaving in his black Honda Odyssey. Details in a Silver Alert posted by Fort Wayne and Purdue University Fort Wayne police noted that Nguyen had high blood pressure and diabetes and did not have his medication with him.

A post on Bishop Dwenger High School's Band & Guard Facebook page said there was a prayer service for Nguyen and his family Sunday evening and that his children had been members of the school's band program.

Police interviews

Nguyen's van was mentioned in the probable cause affidavit written by Fort Wayne police homicide Detective Jeff Marsee. At 5:10 a.m. Sunday, Sgt. Cary Young of the Fort Wayne Police Department noticed a suspicious vehicle behind a building and attempted a traffic stop. He gave up the pursuit because of the high speed but caught up to the van.

The driver, later identified as Carreon-Hamilton, jumped out and ran, but Cramer took over the wheel as the van slowly rolled, court documents said.

A short time later, Cramer went to the BP gas station at Lake Avenue and North Anthony Boulevard and crashed through the back fence of a home in the 1500 block of Forest Park Boulevard.

Cramer ran, but when officers searched the van registered to Nguyen, they found his body in black plastic trash bags. An autopsy determined his body had been dismembered, but the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head.

Cramer, Carreon-Hamilton and Clements were seen in a store video from a Lowe's in Goshen purchasing items that may have been used in committing crimes, based on a receipt found. Court documents also said a large knife was purchased from a Walmart in Goshen.

Carreon-Hamilton said he didn't know why Cramer wanted to buy certain items until they arrived at a storage unit rented by Cramer at 11 p.m. Saturday.

Carreon-Hamilton said once he saw the body, he went back to the van and sat while Cramer went to work on Nguyen's body. Cramer said Carreon-Hamilton coached him while he dismembered the body, court documents said.

Carreon-Hamilton was found Sunday and taken to the Elkhart Police Department for an interview.

Cramer was found in Lakeville on Sunday. He was taken to Fort Wayne police headquarters for an interview. Cramer said he asked Nguyen for a ride from Elkhart to Fort Wayne, although it's unclear how the two men knew each other.

Cramer said he planned to kill Nguyen during the ride. Once the two men went to Cramer's storage unit on Coliseum Boulevard North, he told Nguyen to turn his back to him. Cramer put the older man in a chokehold until he went unconscious, court records said, but also claimed that when he pulled him out of the van, Nguyen hit his head hard on the pavement in an unconscious state.

Cramer told Fort Wayne police he pulled Nguyen into the storage unit where he finished killing him, then locked the door and went back to Goshen. Cramer said he took money from Nguyen at the storage unit and gave it to Carreon-Hamilton and Clements to buy supplies. He claimed he discussed how they would get rid of the body with Carreon-Hamilton.

Clements, who was seen in surveillance video with Cramer and Carreon-Hamilton at Lowe's, was dropped off somewhere when the two others came back to Fort Wayne on Saturday night. After they unloaded supplies into the unit, Carreon-Hamilton held Nguyen's body while Cramer used a knife to dismember him, court documents said.

Cramer said the two of them saw Young driving behind them Sunday morning when they were parked behind an abandoned building. Carreon-Hamilton was driving, Cramer said. Carreon-Hamilton bailed out of the van while it was still moving and Cramer moved into the driver's seat, trying to get away. Cramer said he was going too fast through the BP parking lot and lost control, crashing into the backyard of a home.

Locating suspects

Police said Tuesday they have not ruled out a hate crime. Nguyen was Asian and the alleged killer is white. But currently police believe it to be an isolated incident, according to city police spokeswoman Sofia Rosales-Scatena.

The police department's homicide, Gang and Violent Crimes and Vice and Narcotics units worked together to arrest the suspects.

Sgt. Gary Hensler of the Gang Unit said his detectives came in on their day off to assist the apprehension of the three men.

The Gang Unit helped in identifying the suspects, matching names with nicknames, Hensler said. “It was total team work by Homicide, Gang and Narc working together, and doing each of their individual jobs well and getting it done.”

Cramer was being held without bail. Carreon-Hamilton was being held in lieu of $15,000 bail. Both are due to appear in court Friday.

