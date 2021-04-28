County celebrates new park

Allen County got a new park this morning -- nine acres containing the 12,715-square-foot Allen County Police Reserve headquarters in northwestern Allen County.

The site at 3022 Easterday Road had gotten too difficult for a dwindling number of reserve officers to maintain, Allen County Commissioner Rich Beck said before handing over the building's keys to Stephanie Veit, parks board president.

Beck, also chairman of the reserve center board, said after the ceremony that the reserves had gone from more than 100 members to 39.

The headquarters contains a large reception room with a capacity of 300, two catering prep kitchens, a smaller reception room and offices. Outdoors, there is a wedding garden with a gazebo-like pavilion, a woods and open ground.

rsalter@jg.net