Holcomb sues in bid to void emergency bill

INDIANAPOLIS – Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb filed suit Tuesday against the Indiana General Assembly and its GOP leaders, claiming they approved an unconstitutional law. But procedural issues might stop the court case before that question is determined.

That's because Attorney General Todd Rokita said Holcomb has no right to sue.

Holcomb is asking a Marion County judge for a permanent injunction blocking a new law allowing lawmakers to call themselves in for emergency session.

“I took an oath to uphold the Constitution of the State of Indiana and I have an obligation to do so. This filing is about the future of the executive branch and all the Governors who will serve long after I'm gone,” Holcomb said in a news release.

But Rokita said only the attorney general can determine and advocate a legal position for state government – “so that Indiana speaks in court with a single legal voice.”

Holcomb asked for permission to hire outside counsel – which is required under state law – but Rokita denied it. The governor hired a well-known Indianapolis attorney anyway due to the “unique circumstances of the situation.”

Rokita also said the Indiana Supreme Court has held that no state agency or office-holder may file a declaratory judgment action.

“Allowing state agencies to resort to the judicial system for review of every statute passed would foster legislative irresponsibility and unnecessarily overburden the courts into issuing, essentially, advisory opinions,” his statement said.

In 2013, former Superintendent of Public Instruction Glenda Ritz sued the State Board of Education without consent and the case was dismissed when then-Attorney General Greg Zoeller intervened.

Holcomb's lawsuit says provisions of House Bill 1123 – which he vetoed and the Legislature overrode – “impermissibly infringe upon and undermine the constitutional power to call special sessions which is vested exclusively with the governor.”

Several legal experts testified this year that the bill was unconstitutional because the Constitution explicitly gives the power to call a special session to the governor.

But Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray and House Speaker Todd Huston argued nothing in the Constitution said they can't.

Many lawmakers were frustrated last year when Holcomb kept renewing the COVID-19 disaster emergency declaration and issued restrictions. Legally the General Assembly can halt an order, but they weren't in session to do so. Even when they returned in 2021, they did not do so.

Bray said the governor shared his intent to challenge the law “and this is not unexpected. As I have said before, there is a fundamental disagreement on the constitutionality of HEA 1123.”

Huston added that “we are in consultation with the Indiana attorney general's office on what the next steps will be in this matter.”

The lawsuit said the ramifications of the disputed bill “will be disruptive to the State of Indiana. HEA 1123's very existence has created uncertainty and confusion. This controversy must be resolved as soon as possible or the consequences could be severe, including disruption to Indiana and the proper functioning of state government – something that concerns every Hoosier.”

House Democratic Leader Phil GiaQuinta of Fort Wayne said it's a shame that taxpayer dollars will be used to resolve a needless power struggle.

“House Democrats voted no on this bill because we believe in prioritizing Hoosiers' safety over political attacks. When there are too many cooks in the kitchen, decisions take longer to make, and when we're talking about public health emergencies we don't have time to waste,” he said.

