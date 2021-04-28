New Haven gets Tree City honor

New Haven has been named a 2020 Tree City USA community by the Arbor Day Foundation just as local officials are planning a reforestation project that will involve planting hundreds of trees.

This is the 10th consecutive year New Haven has been recognized.

“We received this recognition because of our commitment to effective urban forest management,” a Tuesday news release said.

In May 2011, New Haven took steps to be part of the Tree City community. An ordinance regulating the planting and maintenance of trees was adopted, and the New Haven Tree Commission was created. The commission promotes the development of trees in the community and provides education on the importance of trees.

More information about the program is available at ArborDay.org/TreeCityUSA.

Tuesday's announcement comes as New Haven's Tree Commission is finalizing plans for the first phase of a Miyawaki Reforestation Project. It involves using the principles developed by the award-winning Akira Miyawaki, including preparing the soil and planting multiple trees close to one another and tending to them for the first three years encouraging rapid growth, the news release said.

The commission will start the Miyawaki Reforestation project Saturday at the southwest corner of Moeller and Minnich roads. This is the first of three sites for the project, the release said. Two adjacent sites are being prepared for 2022 and 2023.

Plans call for planting 2,700 native trees to Indiana and volunteers are needed. Interested individuals can email local officials at newhavenindianatreecommission@gmail.com or send a message to the tree commission's Facebook page, New Haven Tree Commission, the release said.

