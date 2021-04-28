Often-delayed bridge opens

The pedestrian bridge over Coliseum Boulevard between Purdue University Fort Wayne and Ivy Tech Community College will officially shine today.

The Parker-Cole Crossing bridge – named for benefactors Mac and Pat Parker and the Olive B. Cole Foundation – will see some of its first official footsteps at 12:30 p.m. when the Parkers visit it for the first time. Then, at dusk, the structure will be lighted and glow all night with gold LEDs in honor of one of PFW's colors.

“It looks spectacular,” said Geoff Thomas, university spokesman, of the lit bridge. “I think it will be comparable to the Martin Luther King (Memorial) Bridge downtown. I think it will become an addition to the Fort Wayne skyline.”

The bridge is open now but will have an official dedication this year, Thomas said.

Today's event will also call attention to the university's third annual Day of Giving, he said.

The bridge's completion was delayed after a pedestrian bridge at Florida International University collapsed in 2018, killing six.

State transportation officials tested the local bridge, whose original predicted completion date was June 2018, and on finding inconsistent results, did additional work.

Contractors added a pier and more testing followed.

“Those tests found that multiple welds in the bridge were not performing as required. ... Contractors worked through the fall to retrofit the welds,” Scott Manning, a transportation department spokesman, told The Journal Gazette last April.

The new pier provided the redundancy engineers were looking for when testing the cables, he said then.

Installation of the lighting – which will have a multitude of color combinations – is now 95% complete, Thomas said.

Landscaping and other site work will be completed in upcoming weeks, he said.

The Indiana Department of Transportation is paying 80% of the cost, which was about $4.5 million in 2018. The pier will increase that cost, though it's unclear how much.

Donations from the Cole Foundation and the Parkers will cover the remainder of the cost.

When construction began in April 2017, officials said about 1,000 students travel between the two campuses each day.

