Pared-down season proposed by Philharmonic

Contract talks between Fort Wayne Philharmonic and its players have resumed as parties returned to the negotiating table this month, hoping to reach an agreement that would allow concerts this summer and a 2021-22 season.

In its latest offer to musicians, the Philharmonic would keep all its players but cut the length of its season to reduce its budget.

In a news release Tuesday, the Philharmonic said it is offering to maintain all 44 current core musicians and 19 per-service musicians at their current weekly salaries from the previous collective bargaining agreement.

To save costs, the Philharmonic would reduce the number of weeks in its 2021-22 season from 33 to 28, allowing the musicians to earn about 85% of their overall yearly compensation. To help make up for musician losses in the 2021-22 season, it would add seven weeks of work this summer.

Board Chairman Chuck Surack and Philharmonic management told The Journal Gazette in February that the organization needed to reduce its annual budget by $2 million, which would include cutting the number of full-time musicians. The Philharmonic says it needs to resolve annual gaps caused by operational expenses and an expected reduction in foundation grants. Smaller audiences and reduced tickets sales are also expected as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The release said the musicians are “still demanding roughly 100% compensation for the 2021-2022 Season,” which would not allow the organization to address its financial concerns.

The agreement being discussed would expire August 2022.

Campbell MacDonald, chair of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players' Association, said musicians are concerned the new agreement and its reduced wages would be the basis of negotiations for future seasons. The union expressed similar concerns in the fall during talks on a separate, pared-down deal that would have allowed some smaller performances for a 2020-21 season.

“We've been consistent in our willingness to take short-term concessions to accommodate the challenges of the pandemic,” MacDonald said. “But every offer made by the Philharmonic in the last year has been attached to permanent cuts to musician wages going forward.

“Their current proposal contemplates a permanent change to a 28-, nonconsecutive-week season over a 52-week period – a model for employment that monopolizes our time without providing adequate compensation long-term.”

Other terms of the latest offer to musicians include a one-time furlough offset payment of $1,000 for core members and $500 for per-service musicians, and the orchestra continuing to pay 99% of musicians' health care coverage until Aug. 31 when it would return to the 70% employer paid coverage rate from previous contracts, according to the news release.

The Philharmonic has been paying 99% of health insurance premiums for musicians since a furlough period began Sept. 1. Until the pandemic caused concerts to be suspended in April 2020, musicians had played the 2019-20 season under the terms of a collective bargaining agreement that expired in summer 2019.

During the 2019-20 season, negotiations continued on an extension of that agreement. But because the pandemic qualifies as force majeure (a legal term for unforeseen circumstances that prevent a contract from being fulfilled), the board says the earlier agreement is no longer in effect and a new one must be negotiated.

Musicians previously said management was using the greatly reduced document from the fall negotiation as the basis for a new agreement instead of the original CBA that had been negotiated over decades. MacDonald says both parties are now working from the older document.

Musicians are planning a 1 p.m. Saturday rally at the Allen County Courthouse Green. Speakers will include community leaders and Ray Hair, international president of the American Federation of Musicians. The musicians are Local 58 of the union.

A trial is scheduled to begin June 2 regarding a formal complaint from the National Labor Relations Board asserting that the Philharmonic violated federal law by engaging in bad faith and regressive bargaining with musicians.

