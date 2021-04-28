United Front to launch second program

United Front, the local initiative that hopes to create a more unified and empathetic community, will launch a second year-long program in July.

Brenda Gerber Vincent, a vice president with Greater Fort Wayne, Inc., made the announcement at Wednesday's monthly United Front session, broadcast from The Clyde Theater to a small on-site audience of about 50. Others registered could view the presentation by keynoter Pascal Losambe online.

United Front was created last year after racial unrest following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis at the hands of police and weeks of protests that followed, including in Fort Wayne. Those demonstrating called for greater accountability from law enforcement, less racial profiling and more diversity, equity and inclusion.

Marlon Wardlow, a Parkview Health executive, said during opening remarks that United Front initially hoped to involve 20 organizations and reach 500 people with the monthly cultural awareness training program. The organization, whose sponsors include area businesses and foundations, easily surpassed that goal and now has more than 180 organizations and employers involved, reaching more than 8,000 people. Some participants are registered independently – not affiliated with an organization.

"I'm really just proud to be a part of it," Wardlow said from a stage in The Clyde, a popular event and entertainment venue.

During the first three months of this year, Losambe, of Synergy Consulting Co., has given presentations on individual bias, organizational bias and microaggressions. Wednesday's presentation was the start of several that will focus on the "Stress of Minorities." It specifically addressed stereotypes - the pre-determined and often incomplete of false impressions of other individuals. They are often based on how someone looks - their race, culture and dress.

The presentation scheduled for May is expected to address "Imposter Syndrome."

Monthly presentations are followed by sessions that include recaps of information and role-playing opportunities within small breakout groups.

Details about the new cohort are being developed. David M. Nicole of the United Front team said registration and other information will be made available when everything is finalized. The organization has been using the website unitedfrontinitiative.com for ongoing registrations.

