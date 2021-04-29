City reluctant on advancing development

A mixed-use development north of the St. Marys River has been advanced to city officials, but whether the project will get off the ground is unclear.

A private developer with a familiar name is stepping forward with a vision for a $200 million downtown riverfront development that would include $150 million in private investment.

But city officials on Wednesday said their hands are too full to consider it.

Eric Doden, former CEO of both Greater Fort Wayne Inc. and the Indiana Economic Development Corp., and an investor group are proposing a two-phase project.

The first phase would include 140,000 square feet of office space, 304 higher-end apartments and a 640-space parking garage. The second phase would include 107,000 square feet of office space, 309 apartments and a parking garage with 530 spaces.

“We think this is exactly what they're planning to do,” Doden said, referring to city officials' previously stated plans for riverfront development's second and third phases.

Nancy Townsend, director of community development, said Wednesday the timing isn't right for another large riverfront project.

“It's a bit early for us,” she said, adding the area on the north side of the river is part of the riverfront plan's third phase and the city is just starting the second phase.

“The High Street project would require us to shift to designing and planning” another phase, she said. “We are not ready.”

Townsend said her department is responsible for protecting “the public trust” and “the public treasure.” For a project to move forward, she said, “we have to have the right project with the right partner in the right place at the right time.”

After Promenade Park opened two years ago, Doden and his partners saw “a strong opportunity” for a first-class riverfront investment, he said. After reviewing the options, they bought two properties north of the St. Marys River on High Street between Wells Street and Sherman Boulevard for the project's first phase. The land totals about 71/2 acres.

Doden, one of the developers behind downtown's Cityscape Flats, declined to reveal the price paid for the properties but said it was “in the millions.”

The group has also invested in environmental studies, architectural renderings and other work toward the project.

Doden's proposed public-private development project has been dubbed the High Street Riverfront District. Mark Webb, owner of Quikcut Inc., an advanced metal fabricator, is among the project's investors.

“Everybody needs to work together to accomplish the end goal,” Webb said of riverfront development. “As a business owner, do we ever expect things to come perfectly in line? No.”

But, he added, leaders take advantage of opportunities when they are presented.

“It would be foolish not to talk about it and try to find a way to accomplish it, in my opinion,” he said.

Webb, a lifelong Fort Wayne resident, said projects have to make financial sense, but he hasn't considered how much profit he wants to realize from the High Street project. “Giving back to the community is a reward in itself,” he said.

Doden, who has done development projects in various communities, said he is also motivated by a desire to invest in his hometown.

The proposed office space, he said, is the perfect location for a corporate headquarters – either for new or existing local employer.

John Urbahns, Great Fort Wayne Inc.'s CEO, is among several people studying local need for spec office space. The county has successfully lured and retained industrial and warehousing operations by buying properties and constructing spec buildings, he said Wednesday.

The community benefits from corporate headquarters operations that create new jobs, pay taxes and increase demand for various local goods and services, Webb said.

“This is good news. This is exciting news,” Doden said. “Fort Wayne has been on a great run for the last 10 years. We want it to continue for the next 10 years.”

The proposed High Street project was referenced Wednesday in a city email sent to council members and the media.

The email touted city projects now under way or about to start and said city leaders wanted to explain “the complexity of projects and how some proposed developments sometimes don't work out.”

The email continued: “Recently, for instance, a development team proposed a mixed-use project for the High Street area near the riverfront. Conceptually, it's a promising project, but the developers' list of requests presented to the city of Fort Wayne were outside of the scope of what the city has done in the past and placed the balance of risk more on taxpayers than the developer.”

The project “just wasn't going to be a good fit financially with the public-private partnership being swayed too far to the public side,” the email said.

Doden privately presented the proposal to several members of City Council and at least two of three Allen County commissioners in the last two weeks.

Councilman Geoff Paddock, D-5th, said Doden's proposal is worth reviewing to see whether it's a proper fit.

“Generally, from what I've seen, it has a lot of good concepts,” Paddock said Wednesday. The project would be in his district.

Councilman Tom Didier, R-3rd, said he thinks city officials are reluctant to tackle riverfront development's third phase after committing $65 million last year to the $280 million Electric Works project, which will redevelop the former General Electric campus.

Doden isn't daunted by limited city financial resources because, he said, his project might qualify for funding from the state if local officials back the proposal.

Didier seems to be on board if the dollars can be found. “It's impressive if it can all work,” he said of the High Street Riverfront District.

Didier said council members rely on city officials to evaluate and advance projects that fit the city's vision and budget. Their role comes late in the process. Even so, he liked what he saw.

“I have to admit, it's good timing. All the stars are aligned,” he said of the High Street proposal. “I think it's a great project.”

sslater@jg.net

rsalter@jg.net