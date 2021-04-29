County gains police reserve park

Allen County got a new park Wednesday – nine acres containing the 12,715-square-foot Allen County Police Reserve headquarters in northwest Allen County.

The site at 3022 Easterday Road had gotten too difficult for remaining reserve officers to maintain, Allen County Commissioner Rich Beck said, before handing over the building's keys to Stephanie Veit, parks board president.

Beck, also chairman of the reserve center board, said after the ceremony the reserve had gone from more than 100 members to 39 over the last few years.

The organization had relied on volunteers to mow and clear snow from the property and clean and do setup and take-down for events, he said.

Reserve officers also volunteer time for community event staffing, traffic duty and warrant service and other tasks, Beck said.

The headquarters includes a large reception room with a capacity of 300, two catering prep kitchens, a smaller reception room and offices. The site also has a wedding garden with a gazebo-like pavilion, a woods and open ground.

Beck said the building's rental uses for wedding receptions, birthday parties and other family and corporate events would not change. Such functions would continue to be managed by Ceruti's Catering, Fort Wayne.

The reserve will continue to have its headquarters at the site, Beck said.

The park, which many years ago contained a shooting range, is the fifth for the Allen County Parks Department. The park brings the total acreage to 1,014. It is an outright donation, officials said.

“This generous gift will fill an important role for the citizens of Allen County now – and ... it will take on even greater meaning to Allen County Parks in the future,” Veit said.

