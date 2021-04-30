AG moves to toss Holcomb's lawsuit; former Robert Orr assistant sues

INDIANAPOLIS – The showdown between GOP Gov. Eric Holcomb and the Republican Indiana General Assembly deepened Friday when Attorney General Todd Rokita filed a motion to toss the governor’s lawsuit against legislators and a private citizen sued in a second court over the law in question.

John R. Whitaker – former special counsel to Gov. Robert Orr in the late 1980s – filed suit in Marion County to stop the General Assembly’s "unconstitutional attempt" to grant itself the power to call a special session of its body.

"If the current emergency worsens or if another public health crises were to occur, it is essential that the emergency powers of the State are clear to avoid any possibility of future confusion and significant uncertainty arising at the worst possible moment," Whitaker said in court filings.

Holcomb sued over House Bill 1123, which legislators passed to give themselves more authority during disaster emergencies. The governor – as well as several legal experts – say it is unconstitutional because it allows the General Assembly to call itself back into session.

The Indiana Constitution gives the right to call a special session to the governor.

Whitaker's suit asks for a permanent injunction prohibiting the calling of an emergency session and an award of $1 in damages.

The new complaint claims "this unconstitutional usurpation of the Governor’s exclusive constitutional powers creates an 'extreme circumstance' warranting immediate judicial intervention. Any law that is passed during an unconstitutional special session called by the General Assembly risks being deemed void and would lead to uncertainty and confusion for the general public and to the correct operation of state government."

Separately, Rokita filed a motion to strike the "unauthorized" lawsuit that Holcomb filed earlier this week. Rokita says he is acting as counsel for the state – including Holcomb, Senate President Pro Tempore Rodric Bray, Speaker of the House Todd Huston, the Legislative Council, and the legislature.

Rokita said in a press release the law is constitutional and and imposes no injury on anyone, including the Governor.

"This new law leaves untouched the Governor’s constitutional authority to call the General Assembly into special session, merely carrying out the General Assembly’s own constitutional authority to 'appoint by law' the day for 'commencing' its sessions and to 'fix by law' the length and frequency of [its] sessions," Rokita said.

