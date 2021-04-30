Coliseum applies for grant to compensate for losses

Memorial Coliseum may get an infusion of more than $1.9 million to help compensate for losses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Randy Brown, executive vice president and general manger, said the venue this week applied for a grant from the state's Professional Sports and Convention Development Area fund.

His comments came Friday during a meeting of the Allen County commissioners at which he requested $18,000 for an architects study as a first step toward refurbishing the Century Club meeting room.

The $1.93 million request was based on 2019 bookings revenue for music and entertainment acts, but not sports or trade or consumer shows, Brown said.

That means shows, including the Sir Paul McCartney and Bob Seger concerts and "Disney on Ice," qualified. But Komets and Mad Ants games and the Farm Show and Home and Garden Show, among others, did not, he said.

"2019 was an exceptionally good year for us," Brown said, in explaining the amount requested. However, thousands of entities are applying.

"There's a lot of competition," Brown said, noting the Coliseum would use the money for utilities and salaries.

rsalter@jg.net